What Happened To Brad Pitt Turning Down Dates Because It Upset Jennifer Aniston?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt was turning down dates because he didn’t want to upset Jennifer Aniston. As admirable as that sounded, it wasn’t true. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story at the time. Now, 365 days later, it's apparent the tabloid has no real insight on Aniston and Pitt's relationship.
On June 2, 2019, In Touch, alleged women were “throwing themselves” at Pitt but the actor wasn’t “taking the bait” because of his relationship with Aniston. A so-called source told the outlet, "Brad's been hit on by stunning women from all over the world, such as famous actresses, businesswomen, and regular people he met on the street. Some who even are married! But he's cautious about throwing himself into anything too soon."
The supposed source continued, “His friendship with Jen is really important to him. He's forging a new relationship with her. It would be a lie to say he didn't hope it would become romantic again." The story, however, was not true. Even though Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party in February of that year, the two were not on their way to becoming a couple again. Gossip Cop has stressed several times that the former spouses are not getting back together.
We also checked in with a spokesperson for Pitt who assured us the story wasn’t true and the actor was not looking to pursue anyone at the time. Additionally, the idea that Pitt would be “turning down women” to spare Aniston’s feelings is a bit far-fetched given that they both moved on following their divorce nearly 16 years ago. Furthermore, the tabloid has been debunked by us for incorrectly reporting on Pitt and Aniston many times in the past.
In June 2018, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for asserting Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were getting married and having a baby. The phony story contended Aniston and Pitt reconciled shortly after her split from Justin Theroux and the exes were planning to wed and start a family.The story was completely fabricated for obvious reasons. At the time, Aniston and Pitt hadn’t even seen each other in ages. Gossip Cop also reached out to spokespersons for both entertainers who confirmed the article was untrue.
In January 2019, the paper tried to convey a similar tale by falsely claiming Aniston and Pitt were having a baby girl together. The publication purported the former pair had a “gender reveal” party to share with friends that they were expecting a girl together, which Aniston allegedly referred to as her “miracle baby.” Gossip Cop investigated the questionable story and found it to be inaccurate. Now, in June 2020, it's clear just how inaccurate the "report" was.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.