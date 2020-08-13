What Happened To Brad Pitt Starting A Music Career With Snoop Dogg's Help?

The two seem to be friendly with each other, which probably is why NW created this absurd story, but there wasn’t any indication Pitt was working with the rapper on music. Also, through our investigation, it didn’t seem like Pitt was a fan of hip-hop music. When listing his favorite tunes to listen to for an interview with Huffington Post, Pitt mentioned artists such as The Doobie Brothers and Radiohead. If the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star was interested in pursuing a career in music, it wouldn’t make sense for him to consult a hip-hop star. More importantly, the story came out a year ago, and even though Gossip Cop corrected the piece when it came out, there haven’t been any more reputable reports to support this claim.