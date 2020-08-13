What Happened To Brad Pitt Starting A Music Career With Snoop Dogg's Help?

365 days ago, a phony report from a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt was teaming up with Snoop Dogg to pursue a career in music. Gossip Cop looked into the bogus story and found it to be inaccurate. Here’s a look back at the bizarre tale.
Around this time last year, the magazine, NW, proclaimed Brad Pitt was turning to Snoop Dogg for help in launching his music career. The outlet alleged Pitt “deep down” was a “frustrated musician” and the legendary hip-hop artist was going to assist him. A supposed source told the magazine, "Brad was telling Snoop he's been playing lots of guitar and Snoop invited him to his recording studio. They have been pals for years and Snoop is keen to write some music for Brad.”
Here’s what Gossip Cop had uncovered at the time. The tabloid’s entire piece was fabricated. Pitt never reached out to the “What’s My Name?” rapper for help in hopes of starting a music career. While the magazine had quoted the words of an unnamed and untraceable source, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Pitt at the time, who assured us the story wasn’t true. A month before this bogus article came out, Snoop Dogg shouted out Pitt on his Instagram page.
The two seem to be friendly with each other, which probably is why NW created this absurd story, but there wasn’t any indication Pitt was working with the rapper on music. Also, through our investigation, it didn’t seem like Pitt was a fan of hip-hop music. When listing his favorite tunes to listen to for an interview with Huffington Post, Pitt mentioned artists such as The Doobie Brothers and Radiohead. If the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star was interested in pursuing a career in music, it wouldn’t make sense for him to consult a hip-hop star. More importantly, the story came out a year ago, and even though Gossip Cop corrected the piece when it came out, there haven’t been any more reputable reports to support this claim.
Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloid made-up senseless stories about Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop corrected another bogus piece about the actor last year that asserted Pitt professed his love to Margot Robbie. Even though the actress is happily married to Tom Ackerley, the magazine claimed Pitt was “secretly hoping” Robbie’s feelings for her husband would deteriorate and she would see he was the “man for her.” Gossip Cop busted the fictitious tale. Pitt never confessed his feelings for Robbie and he wasn’t secretly pining for her.
Before this, we debunked another incorrect piece about Pitt ‘vying” for Robbie’s attention. This time, the outlet asserted Pitt was fighting Leonardo DiCaprio for the Australian beauties’ affection. However, Gossip Cop corrected the narrative after noting there wasn’t a trace of evidence to support this dramatic piece
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.