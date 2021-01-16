What Happened To Brad Pitt Marrying Jennifer Aniston In Mexico?

Brad Pitt Surprised Jennifer Aniston With A Wedding?

Twelve months ago, NW took the ongoing Aniston-Pitt reunion to another level when it alleged that the former pair secretly married in Mexico over the New Year holiday. The tabloid claimed only a handful of the former spouses’ closest friends and family were in attendance. We’d like to note that if, and we do mean if, this ever happened, every outlet in the world would’ve covered the news. Still, an insider told the magazine that Pitt and Aniston "worked through all their past issues together and what they have now is unbelievably special.”