What Happened To Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Adopting A Sister For Shiloh?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will forever be known as the one the most talked out divorced couples in history. In 2020, one tabloid had alleged that the former pair had not only rekindled their romance but were also adopting a sibling for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story.

Brad & Jennifer Finally Adopted A Baby Together?

Last March, NW reported that Pitt and Aniston were in the process of adopting a baby girl. A source told the magazine, “They’ve been talking about trying for one of their own, but the more realistic option has always been adoption,” adding that the former pair had already informed Pitt’s children about their plans.

The magazine further revealed that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom Pitt shares with Angelina Jolie, was the most thrilled about getting a new sibling. Gossip Cop would like to remind readers that Shiloh has five other siblings, but the insider claimed that the teenager joined her father “to shop for baby gear.” The tipster continued that Pitt and Aniston would be naming their daughter Georgia, after their longtime friend, George Clooney, who “played an integral part in getting them back together.”

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Aren’t Getting Back Together

Gossip Cop corrected the absurd report at the time We hate to sound like a broken record here, but Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren’t getting back together. The two have done a remarkable job maintaining a friendship despite their divorce nearly 16 years ago. That’s as far as their relationship goes. Aniston and Pitt have moved on with their lives since their split and honestly, so should the tabloids. It has been a year since the story came out and obviously no adoption has taken place, nor are Pitt and Aniston back together, romantically. It’s a bit ridiculous to imply the couple would be adopting a baby for Shiloh specifically when she is one of six.

It’s Time For The Tabloids, And The World, To Move On

This magazine has often tried to allege Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are starting a family together. In 2020, NW had also claimed that the former couple had a secret love child together. Before that, the publication purported that Pitt and Aniston traveled to Italy for a babymoon. Gossip Cop busted these incorrect stories after thoroughly investigating them. We understand the world may not be ready to let go of the notion that these two will reunite as a couple, but it’s not probably never happening. Don’t let these tabloids fool you into thinking otherwise.

