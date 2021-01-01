What Happened To Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Moving In Together?

2020 was certainly a year to remember, particularly for celebrities. For some A-listers, the tabloids were ruthless with rumors and stories about divorce, babies, and love. Two entertainers in particular that were a constant target are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. At the beginning of the year, one magazine alleged the former couple looked to move in together. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story.
In January, Life & Style declared Aniston and Pitt were moving in together. However, the tabloid’s cover and the accompanying article ran two different tales. At first, the magazine claimed Pitt was moving in with Aniston, but the piece started by maintaining it was the actress who would be living with her former spouse. To add to the confusion, an unnamed insider stated, "Once they got over the initial awkwardness of their reunion, things moved quickly. They fell back into a very comfortable rapport. And Brad doesn't want to waste any time. It's getting serious again, so they decided why not move in together!"
The source continued Aniston and Pitt “even joked about buying their old place back, how weird it would be to live there again, like going back in time." The informant revealed the Friends actress and the Troy actor decided “they'd rather buy a new home and create new memories.”
"Jen was very excited about spending time with Brad's kids. Wherever she and Brad end up, Jen wants to make sure the kids feel comfortable and have their own space," the anonymous tipster added. The story then took a very dramatic turn by disclosing Angeline Jolie wasn’t thrilled about the news. “Brad knew she wasn't happy about him reuniting with Jen. The idea of him and Jen together again just ate Angie up,” tattled the insider.
The piece concluded with the source divulging Pitt and Aniston were ring shopping and planning to wed for the second time in Mexico. . "They're so happy where they are now. Everything is falling into place,” noted the unnamed source.
Like the other rumors Gossip Cop has corrected about the former pair, this account was no different. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not back together and they certainly weren’t thinking of living together. At the time, we ran the report by a spokesperson for Aniston who confirmed the article was rubbish. It may hard for a lot of people to believe, but the former pair are friends, and that’s about how far their relationship goes.
Despite this, the tabloids continue to spread false hope that the former spouses have rekindled their long-dead romance. In 2019, Life & Style claimed Pitt and Aniston wanted to adopt a baby. The magazine also asserted Pitt and Aniston took a romantic trip to France. As much as we hope the tabloids stop recycling this tired narrative, Gossip Cop will nonetheless continue to expose these phony articles.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Was Charlize Theron Pregnant With Brad Pitt Or Adam Driver's Baby?
Report: Brad Pitt Sends Angelina Jolie To Jail
Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox ‘Abandon’ Matthew Perry?
Heartbroken' Jennifer Aniston Starving Herself Over Brad Pitt?
Ryan Seacrest Quitting 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'? Here's What We Know