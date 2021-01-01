What Happened To Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Moving In Together?

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Shacking Up?

In January, Life & Style declared Aniston and Pitt were moving in together. However, the tabloid’s cover and the accompanying article ran two different tales. At first, the magazine claimed Pitt was moving in with Aniston, but the piece started by maintaining it was the actress who would be living with her former spouse. To add to the confusion, an unnamed insider stated, "Once they got over the initial awkwardness of their reunion, things moved quickly. They fell back into a very comfortable rapport. And Brad doesn't want to waste any time. It's getting serious again, so they decided why not move in together!"