What Happened To Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having A Baby Last Year?

The tabloids are obsessed with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The former couple is constantly in the media with rumors that the two are either back together or having a baby. In 2019, one tabloid suggested that Aniston and Pitt wanted to have a child of their own. Of course, Gossip Cop took it upon ourselves to correct the story. Here’s a look back on the report and what we learned.
Last year, Life & Style boldly declared that Pitt and Aniston were a couple again and their relationship was getting very serious. According to the tabloid, “friends” of the two were “buzzing” they wanted to have a baby. An insider spilled to the magazine, "Jen and Brad seem to have agreed, it's finally time for them to start a family together."
The source continued, “Having a child is a huge step, but she and Brad are both excited. While their relationship has progressed slowly, it's been ideal. They're madly in love again and will make a great team as parents." The magazine’s insider further revealed the Friends star and the Troy actor were looking into IVF treatments because they had the best doctors “money can buy.” The informant disclosed that the treatments “wasn’t always the easiest, but Jen's being a real trooper and she and Brad are taking every precaution. They regret not having a child when they were together the first time, but they're not looking back."
The tabloid then mentions talk of marriage but claimed the two weren’t in a rush to remarry. “They’d joke that they have their wonderful [2000] Malibu wedding under their belt already," the unnamed insider stated. The piece concluded with the outlet’s source stating that Aniston was going to be a great mom.
Gossip Cop can’t even begin to count how many rumors we’ve busted about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. At this point, it’s honestly ridiculous. We can’t speak for the world’s fascination with the former couple, but we can clarify this report was 100 percent false. At the time, Gossip Cop was assured by individual reps from both stars that the article was fabricated. A year later, and the false verdict remains.
In regards to Life & Style, the tabloid has been proven to be untrustworthy when it comes to these types of stories. For instance, last year, the magazine also claimed Pitt and Aniston went on a romantic trip to France. Before then, the publication contended that Pitt and Aniston went on “secret dates” after they reunited for the actress’s 50th birthday.
And let’s not forget the time the tabloid asserted Aniston and Pitt went on a trip to Rome with George and Amal Clooney. Simply put, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are friendly and nothing more. We’re sorry folks, but it’s just not happening.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.