What Happened To Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat Getting Married?

Six months ago, a tabloid claimed that Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were engaged. Maybe the outlet forgot about this rumor, but Gossip Cop hasn’t. We’re taking a look back at the report and what we uncovered upon investigating the tale.
In July, In Touch alleged that Brad Pitt left Jennifer Aniston “in the dust” after coming close to reuniting with his former spouse because he looked to pursue a relationship and eventual marriage with Search Party star Alia Shawkat. Though Gossip Cop clarified that Pitt and Shawkat weren’t dating, the tabloid insisted that the two “developed feelings for each other, while Brad’s romance with Jen remained stagnant.”
Gossip Cop has also corrected the idea that Pitt and Aniston are back together or working on their relationship several times. However, an insider revealed to the magazine that after going back and forth for some time, the World War Z actor "fell in love with Alia and asked her to be his wife.”
The tabloid’s entire report was false, and here’s why. First, Gossip Cop reached out to a reliable source close to Brad Pitt for insight into the story. Our reputable insider assured us that Pitt never proposed to Shawkat. Also, the Arrested Development actress spoke out about the rumors surrounding her alleged romance with Pitt. Shawkat clarified that she wasn’t dating the actor and that they were just friends.
We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there.
As for the other part of the account alleging that Pitt left Jennifer Aniston for Shawkat, it's just as flimsy a narrative. Regardless of Pitt and Aniston being divorced for nearly 16 years, the tabloids continue to imply that there’s some sort of romantic reconciliation occurring between the pair. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop corrected that aspect of the tale as well. Aniston and Pitt have remained on good terms since their divorce in 2006. The Friends star invited her former husband to her Christmas Party in 2019, and the two joined the live table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Despite the former pair’s amicable relationship, the outlets continue to recycle tales of the two having babies, getting remarried, and even buying private islands together.
Four months ago, In Touch incorrectly claimed that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited after a vacation to the Big Sur together. Before that, the tabloid also alleged that Pitt cheated on Aniston with Shawkat. And we can’t forget the time the magazine asserted Pitt proposed to Aniston at the Golden Globes. Gossip Cop could go on and on with the amount of the stories we’ve clarified about Pitt and Aniston. We think you get the hint. The former couple isn’t getting back together, and that’s that.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
