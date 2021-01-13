What Happened To Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat Getting Married?

Then There's The Jennifer-Brad Reunion

As for the other part of the account alleging that Pitt left Jennifer Aniston for Shawkat, it's just as flimsy a narrative. Regardless of Pitt and Aniston being divorced for nearly 16 years, the tabloids continue to imply that there’s some sort of romantic reconciliation occurring between the pair. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop corrected that aspect of the tale as well. Aniston and Pitt have remained on good terms since their divorce in 2006. The Friends star invited her former husband to her Christmas Party in 2019, and the two joined the live table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Despite the former pair’s amicable relationship, the outlets continue to recycle tales of the two having babies, getting remarried, and even buying private islands together.