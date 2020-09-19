What Happened To Blake Shelton Proposing To Gwen Stefani On 'The Voice'?

As for Shelton, the source continued, the country crooner couldn’t wait to be a dad, but he was also overwhelmed with the prospect of fatherhood. The tipster added, "He loves Gwen's boys, but they're a lot of work, so the idea of adding a new baby to the hectic mix has made him contemplate what life will be like.” However, this didn’t stop Shelton from wanting to ask Stefani to be his wife. The outlet was sure that the singer was going to surprise his longtime girlfriend while on the show.