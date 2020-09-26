What Happened To Ben Affleck Remarrying Jennifer Garner?

Sorry Everyone, Ben And Jen Are Done For Good

Unfortunately, Woman’s Day got many people’s hopes up over nothing because this never happened. Gossip Cop found that the magazine's premise was completely fabricated. Also, It’s been a year since the story came out and no such “wedding” has taken place, nor have Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got back together. Following her split from Affleck, Garner was in a relationship with John Miller from 2018 to 2020, which means the two were dating when this phony report came out. As for Affleck, the Justice League star dated Lindsay Shookus from 2017 to 2018 and is now dating Ana de Armas. Even though Garner currently isn’t dating anyone, Gossip Cop is certain there won’t be a romantic Bennifer reunion.