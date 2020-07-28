What Happened To Ashton Kutcher's 'Revenge Tell-All' Against Demi Moore?

Both tabloids want to make Kutcher out to be the avenging hero of his story, hence why he has “MIla’s full support.” Moore is described as a “control freak who monitored his every move,” as well as insecure “about their age difference.” The National Enquirer claims her memoir is just jealous revenge, so now it’s up to Kutcher to save his family. In reality, according to Moore herself, Kutcher cheated on his wife and she had to find out on the news. That is a perfectly valid reason to be upset with someone.