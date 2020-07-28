What Happened To Ashton Kutcher's 'Revenge Tell-All' Against Demi Moore?

In the wake of Demi Moore’s memoir Inside Out, tabloids began claiming that Ashton Kutcher was planning a retaliatory tell-all interview. Did that ever happen? No! Gossip Cop has the real story.
In October 2019, the National Enquirer ran a story about Kutcher being “ready to fire back for Demi dished dirt.” The article alleged that Kutcher was holding back publicly because, as one so-called insider put it, “he’s decided the only way to win this battle in the public eye is to fight fire with fire.” He was “planning a series of high-profile network interviews” to promote a tell-all book about what really happened with his ex-wife.
This tabloid was not alone in its story. Gossip Cop busted Heat that same month when it ran a similar article about the Punk’d star planning a sit down interview with his wife Mila Kunis. “He would never agree to do this if MIla wasn’t behind him,” the article contends, but Kunis “would like to bring Demi down a peg or two for trying to destroy her family." Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the situation at the time, and we were assured this story was total fiction.
Kunis comes up in an identical capacity in the National Enquirer article. In fact, it contains the exact same quotation about taking Moore down a peg. These two tabloids are owned by two different companies, so how could they get the same exact quote from their respective “source” and “insider?" Something feels a little fishy here.
Both tabloids want to make Kutcher out to be the avenging hero of his story, hence why he has “MIla’s full support.” Moore is described as a “control freak who monitored his every move,” as well as insecure “about their age difference.” The National Enquirer claims her memoir is just jealous revenge, so now it’s up to Kutcher to save his family. In reality, according to Moore herself, Kutcher cheated on his wife and she had to find out on the news. That is a perfectly valid reason to be upset with someone.
Tabloids constantly report about tell-all books and interviews being imminent. This same magazine reported that Tom Selleck would be writing a tell-all memoir. That memoir never surfaced either. In Touch, a sister-magazine of the tabloid in question, claimed Brad Pitt was doing a tell-all, never happened. Jennifer Aniston is constantly the subject of tell-all rumors, Gossip Cop routinely busts these stories.
The truth is Kutcher is not planning any tell-all. Nothing has happened in the nine months since the tabloid ran the story, nor is anything like a series of interviews on the docket. Major sit-down interviews generally don’t occur with multiple networks, and the tabloid does not say it would be with any network specifically. An actual tell-all book or interview would be heavily planned and advertised; with no hint of any such Kutcher tell-all in the works, we can say this story was and still is bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.