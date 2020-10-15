What Happened To Ashton Kutcher 'Getting Revenge' On Demi Moore With Tell-All Interview?

As for Kutcher, last year, People reported that Kutcher and Mila Kunis were “aware” of what Moore spoke about and that her remarks didn’t have any impact on Kutcher and Kunis’ relationship. As Kunis told Dax Shepard on his podcast, she and Kutcher were completely honest with each other before getting married. "So we knew 100 percent each other's faults, we knew exactly who we were, we knew exactly who we used to be and we were like, I accept you for who you are," she said. Additionally, a year has passed and Kutcher hasn’t spoken out against his former nor has he sought “revenge” against her.