What Happened To Angelina Jolie Getting Keanu Reeves A Part In ‘The Eternals?

About a year ago, a tabloid claimed Angelina Jolie was trying to get Keanu Reeves a role in the upcoming Marvel film The Eternals for her own personal reasons. This was inaccurate. Gossip Cop busted the phony tale when it came out. As we look back on the bogus story, it’s apparent the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about with this ridiculous article.
On June 17, 2019, the tabloid Woman’s Day claimed that Angelina Jolie was campaigning for Keanu Reeves to be a part of the Marvel movie just so she could date him. At the time, rumors were swirling that Reeves was in talks to join the highly anticipated movie, but they were never confirmed by Reeves or the studio. There was also no confirmation from any major publications.
Still, Woman’s Day alleged that Jolie was pushing for Reeves to join the cast so a romance could bloom between them. The publication further contended that the actress would have been more than happy to mix “business with pleasure” when it came to Reeves. “She's pushing to have him join the cast and playing an integral part in bringing him on board. She thinks they'd be perfect together,” a supposed insider told the outlet. The idea that Jolie would be advocating for Reeves to join the film just so she can date him is ludicrous and insulting.
The magazine tried to depict Jolie as a desperate woman looking to find any reason to have Reeves a part of the film to fulfill her own selfish needs. Gossip Cop’s suspicions were validated when we reached out to our source in Jolie’s camp and were told the story was laughable. They also told us that Jolie was not even interested in dating anyone at the time. Additionally, a week before this story came out, Gossip Cop busted a similar tale from Star that claimed that Angelina Jolie asked Keanu Reeves out on a date.
It was clear that Woman’s Day was just taking an already debunked story and trying to recycle it — it didn’t work. Also, the publication’s reliability has been more than questionable. Almost two months ago, the unreliable outlet alleged that Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were already married. There was no real evidence to support this claim, and Gossip Cop found the story to be misleading given the "sources" the outlet used were unnamed and vague.
Last May, the sketchy magazine asserted that Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves were in love. The story was fabricated, especially given that Bullock has been in a long-term relationship with Bryan Randall. Gossip Cop wasted no time in exposing the fictitious story, just as we did with this latest tale.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.