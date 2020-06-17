What Happened To Angelina Jolie Getting Keanu Reeves A Part In ‘The Eternals?

Still, Woman’s Day alleged that Jolie was pushing for Reeves to join the cast so a romance could bloom between them. The publication further contended that the actress would have been more than happy to mix “business with pleasure” when it came to Reeves. “She's pushing to have him join the cast and playing an integral part in bringing him on board. She thinks they'd be perfect together,” a supposed insider told the outlet. The idea that Jolie would be advocating for Reeves to join the film just so she can date him is ludicrous and insulting.