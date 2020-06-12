What Happened To Angelina Jolie Asking Out Keanu Reeves On A Date?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Angelina Jolie asked Keanu Reeves out on a date. The supposed date never happened, of course. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came and looking back, it’s evident that the tabloid didn’t have any idea what it was talking about.
On June 12, 2019, Star asserted that Angelina Jolie was ready to find love again, and she wanted to find it with Keanu Reeves. The unreliable magazine insisted the actress had her eyes sight on the John Wick star as she approached her 44th birthday. "Her birthday felt like a turning point and the right time to begin a relationship. She hasn't been this excited about a man since she first met Brad [Pitt],” an alleged source told the outlet.
The publication contended that Jolie met Reeves in 2017 when she purchased a home in the same neighborhood of Los Angeles where the actor’s mother, Patricia, resides. "They found they have a lot in common, and the attraction was there. Patricia would love to see Keanu finally settle down after all these years, and Angelina's someone who'd fit right in with the family," the supposed insider said.
The so-called source continued, "Keanu gives her butterflies! After all, he's just her type - edgy and a bit of a rogue. Plus, she thinks he's gorgeous." The unnamed insider further stated the actress was too nervous to ask Reeves’ mom to set up the date so she had a “mutual pal” reach out to the actor. “She wants an intimate dinner at her house, and has arranged a chef to prepare it ahead of time so she and Keanu can be alone," the dubious insider continued.
Could you imagine a romance between John Wick and Lara Craft? As cool as this would’ve been, it never happened. The story came out a year ago and there hasn't been any mention from either entertainer about this supposed romance. Also, Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for Reeves at the time who shared with us the statement sent to Star magazine before the tabloid published its story. The actor’s rep stated,
"This is the statement I sent to them: Your story is completely false and has no basis in any truth. This event never occurred. Once again you are manufacturing and inventing lies to increase your sales for purely financial gain."
Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids were wrong about Reeves and Jolie’s personal lives. In February 2019, Gossip Cop busted Star for falsely claiming Angelina Jolie was dating Sean Penn. The paper asserted Jolie was looking to get back at her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for his supposed romance with Charlize Theron, and decided to date Penn as revenge. The twisted and dramatic tale would be perfect for a movie but in reality, it wasn’t true. Gossip Cop learned that not only was Jolie not dating Penn but Pitt wasn’t romantically involved with Theron either.
Last month, we debunked Star’s sister outlet, OK!, for incorrectly stating Keanu Reeves was “finally engaged” to Alexandra Grant. However, with no evidence to back up its claim and a spokesperson for Reeves confirming with Gossip Cop that the story was fabricated, we wasted no time in exposing the phony report.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.