What Happened To Amal And George Clooney Saving Marriage With Another Baby?

More Bogus Stories About George & Amal Clooney

Additionally, the Clooneys have stated on separate occasions that they weren’t having any more children. Also, the Globe hasn’t been the most trustworthy source when it comes to the couple. Last May, the paper claimed George and Amal Clooney’s marriage was in shambles after the fleed from his wife. Gossip Cop corrected the report after we once again explained the spouses are still together.