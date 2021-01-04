What Happened To Amal And George Clooney Saving Marriage With Another Baby?

George and Amal Clooney’s marriage is just fine, despite the tabloids consistently claiming otherwise. Gossip Cop corrected several tales that purported the couple was either divorcing or having another baby. One outlet combined the two most recycled narratives about the pair and alleged the Clooneys were on the verge of divorce but instead had another child. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the article.
Two years ago, the Globe reported George and Amal Clooney called off their billion-dollar divorce because something brought them back together. An insider stated the spouses have headed for a split due to time apart and different lifestyles but the couple realized they "want to stick around for the long haul.” The informant revealed Amal agreed to give her husband space, while George claimed he would spend more time with the twins and her.
The source also revealed the pair would renew their vows with a "no-frills beach ceremony" somewhere in Southern California. The unnamed informant further disclosed the Clooneys would undergo IVF" as Amal was "aiming to be a mom again by mid-to-late 2019."
Gossip Cop, however, exposed the ridiculous story when it came out, and we once again revisited the tale at the beginning of 2020. Now, the story is even more absurd. As private as George and Amal Clooney are, the pair have often spoken about their marriage. George recently shared how much he appreciates his wife and their children.
I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her. We haven’t ever had an argument. You know, everybody’s been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends’ relationships have been tested. For us, it’s been really easy.
Additionally, the Clooneys have stated on separate occasions that they weren’t having any more children. Also, the Globe hasn’t been the most trustworthy source when it comes to the couple. Last May, the paper claimed George and Amal Clooney’s marriage was in shambles after the fleed from his wife. Gossip Cop corrected the report after we once again explained the spouses are still together.
The tabloid also alleged the Clooneys fought over traveling to Lake Cuomo amid the lockdown. Gossip Cop debunked the story after clarifying that when the report came out, traveling overseas was completely prohibited due to COVID-19. In addition to the countless other rumors Gossip Cop has dismissed about the spouses, it’s evident the tabloids don’t have insight into the pair. Therefore, they shouldn’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
