Top Carrie Underwood Story Of 2020: Neglecting Family For Fitness Celebrities Top Carrie Underwood Story Of 2020: Neglecting Family For Fitness
Top 'Friends' Story Of The Year: Matthew Perry Abandoned By Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Celebrities Top 'Friends' Story Of The Year: Matthew Perry Abandoned By Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox
Who Is Tom Segura? All About The Comedian’s Life And Recent Injury Celebrities Who Is Tom Segura? All About The Comedian’s Life And Recent Injury
Top Tim McGraw Story Of 2020: Walking Out On Faith Hill Celebrities Top Tim McGraw Story Of 2020: Walking Out On Faith Hill
Baby Buzz

What Happened To Amal And George Clooney Saving Marriage With Another Baby?

George. looney on the left in a suit. Amal Clooney on the right in a green dress, together at a movie premiere.
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

George and Amal Clooney’s marriage is just fine, despite the tabloids consistently claiming otherwise. Gossip Cop corrected several tales that purported the couple was either divorcing or having another baby. One outlet combined the two most recycled narratives about the pair and alleged the Clooneys were on the verge of divorce but instead had another child. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the article.

Did A Baby Save George And Amal Clooney's Marriage?

Two years ago, the Globe reported George and Amal Clooney called off their billion-dollar divorce because something brought them back together. An insider stated the spouses have headed for a split due to time apart and different lifestyles but the couple realized they "want to stick around for the long haul.” The informant revealed Amal agreed to give her husband space, while George claimed he would spend more time with the twins and her.

The source also revealed the pair would renew their vows with a "no-frills beach ceremony" somewhere in Southern California. The unnamed informant further disclosed the Clooneys would undergo IVF" as Amal was "aiming to be a mom again by mid-to-late 2019."

We've Heard This Story Time & Time Again

Gossip Cop, however, exposed the ridiculous story when it came out, and we once again revisited the tale at the beginning of 2020. Now, the story is even more absurd. As private as George and Amal Clooney are, the pair have often spoken about their marriage. George recently shared how much he appreciates his wife and their children.

I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her. We haven’t ever had an argument. You know, everybody’s been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends’ relationships have been tested. For us, it’s been really easy.

More Bogus Stories About George & Amal Clooney

Additionally, the Clooneys have stated on separate occasions that they weren’t having any more children. Also, the Globe hasn’t been the most trustworthy source when it comes to the couple. Last May, the paper claimed George and Amal Clooney’s marriage was in shambles after the fleed from his wife. Gossip Cop corrected the report after we once again explained the spouses are still together.

The tabloid also alleged the Clooneys fought over traveling to Lake Cuomo amid the lockdown. Gossip Cop debunked the story after clarifying that when the report came out, traveling overseas was completely prohibited due to COVID-19. In addition to the countless other rumors Gossip Cop has dismissed about the spouses, it’s evident the tabloids don’t have insight into the pair. Therefore, they shouldn’t be trusted.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kanye West Posted A Picture Of Steve Harvey On Twitter And Fans Noticed Something Suspicious

Ryan Seacrest Quitting 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'? Here's What We Know

Whoopi Goldberg Quitting 'The View,' Returning To Acting Over 'Mouthy' Meghan McCain?

The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen

Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Divorcing? The Latest Update

Related

Top Joanna Gaines Story Of 2020: Having A Sixth Child