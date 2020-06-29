What Happened To Alex Rodrigeuz And Jennifer Lopez Getting Married At The Vatican?

“The cost will be through the roof and into the tens of millions, but she wants to do it right," the alleged insider continued. This dubious source went on to say the singer was telling friends she was “approved to get married” in the Vatican City "after pulling a few strings." "It'll be a wedding the world has never seen," the phony source stated adding the star-studded guest list would include, George and Amal Clooney, the Obamas and Leah Remini. But, the supposed source maintained the guests were asked to “keep quiet when it comes to the date." The story concluded with the unnamed source insisting Lopez would have to dress “conservatively” when she exchanges vow with Rodriguez during the ceremony, but all bets were off at the reception. The anonymous tipster stated it was going to be “the party of the century.”