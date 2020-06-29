What Happened To Alex Rodrigeuz And Jennifer Lopez Getting Married At The Vatican?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding is probably the most anticipated event of the decade. The tabloids, however, have gotten way ahead of themselves by making outlandish claims as to when the nuptials will take place. Last year, Gossip Cop busted a story alleging the two were marrying at the Vatican. Here’s why we debunked the bogus tale.
Around this time last year, OK!, alleged Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were tying the knot at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. The magazine’s article asserted the pair were sparing no expense when it came to the planning of their extravagant wedding ceremony. A so-called source told the publication, "Jennifer pictures this as a grand event with lots of festivities leading up to the big day, from a bachelorette retreat to brunches and games."
“The cost will be through the roof and into the tens of millions, but she wants to do it right," the alleged insider continued. This dubious source went on to say the singer was telling friends she was “approved to get married” in the Vatican City "after pulling a few strings." "It'll be a wedding the world has never seen," the phony source stated adding the star-studded guest list would include, George and Amal Clooney, the Obamas and Leah Remini. But, the supposed source maintained the guests were asked to “keep quiet when it comes to the date." The story concluded with the unnamed source insisting Lopez would have to dress “conservatively” when she exchanges vow with Rodriguez during the ceremony, but all bets were off at the reception. The anonymous tipster stated it was going to be “the party of the century.”
For obvious reasons, this story was clearly fabricated. Lopez and Rodriguez were never planning to wed at the Vatican. Gossip Cop confirmed this after speaking to a source close to Lopez who assured us this wasn’t true. A year later, and the evidence is obvious. The couple didn't get married in Rome and, in fact, are still not married, having to put their ceremony on hold due to the pandemic. This wouldn’t be the first or last time the tabloids were wrong about the soon-to-be-wed couple.
Two months ago, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style, a sister-publication of OK!, for claiming Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were calling off their wedding. The outlet maintained the two were still “very much a couple” but the wedding was “off for good” since no official plans were made. However, Gossip Cop learned the story wasn’t true. We spoke to a source close to Lopez who assured us the story was false.
Earlier this year, we busted In Touch, for incorrectly stating Lopez was driving Rodrguez crazy over her Oscar snub. The magazine claimed Rodriguez was “over” hearing about Lopez’s snub for her performance in the movie, Hustlers. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the situation who confirmed it was nonsense.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.