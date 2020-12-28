What Halle Berry Eats To Stay Fit In Her 50s And Three Foods She Avoids

At 54 years old, Halle Berry is one of the most in shape celebrities in Hollywood. Her dedication to fitness isn’t only limited to working out, as Berry also keeps to a strict diet to stay healthy inside and out. In fact, there are even some foods that the Kidnap actress has avoided for years.
Halle Berry was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 22 years old, and as a result, she transitioned into a keto diet. The actress admitted in an essay she penned for Women's Health magazine that she was once a “complete sugar addict.” She’d eat sugary cereal for breakfast, then snack on candy bars or hard candies the rest of the day.
After my diagnosis, though, it was like a switch flipped. My health was on the line, so I went cold turkey on my sugar-filled ways. Out the window went the candy, the desserts, and even super-sweet fruit.
It was hard at first, but after a few weeks of mood swings and headaches, Berry’s palate eventually changed. Now if Berry wants something sweet, she snacks on blackberries and raspberries. Next to go was refined carbs, including rice, pasta, and even bread. She wrote,
I know some of you are wondering, how could you ever swear off bread? But just like with sugar, when you give your body enough time without it, your palette changes and it loses its appeal.
Last to go for Berry was conventional wine. Instead, she now enjoys a low-sugar wine that fits nicely with her keto-friendly lifestyle. In another essay written for Women’s Health, Berry has credited the keto diet with helping to manage her diabetes. Instead of mashed potatoes, Berry likes to indulge in mashed cauliflower with plenty of butter and salt. For breakfast, she'll sometimes scramble some eggs with peppers and onions, then cover it in cheese. Salads, of course, are key to Berry's meals, especially around lunch time. She’s described her diet as a “high-fat, moderate-protein, and very-low-carb plan” that makes her feel “incredible.”
Halle Berry's diet isn't the only thing that has the star feeling "incredible" these days. Berry recently revealed that she'd been dating musician Van Hunt. Already, the tabloids have tried to ruin Berry's happy news with their incessantly negative speculation. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for claiming that Berry was worried about her boyfriend's "sketchy" past. We noted the tabloid's own "sketchy" past of making provably false accusations.
