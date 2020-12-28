What Halle Berry Eats To Stay Fit In Her 50s And Three Foods She Avoids

Last to go for Berry was conventional wine. Instead, she now enjoys a low-sugar wine that fits nicely with her keto-friendly lifestyle. In another essay written for Women’s Health, Berry has credited the keto diet with helping to manage her diabetes. Instead of mashed potatoes, Berry likes to indulge in mashed cauliflower with plenty of butter and salt. For breakfast, she'll sometimes scramble some eggs with peppers and onions, then cover it in cheese. Salads, of course, are key to Berry's meals, especially around lunch time. She’s described her diet as a “high-fat, moderate-protein, and very-low-carb plan” that makes her feel “incredible.”