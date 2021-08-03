Lipstick Nails Are The Latest Puzzling Nail Trend

If you aren’t already familiar with them, the phrase “lipstick nails” brings about a variety of mental images. Nails with lipstick on them? Nails with little painted lipsticks on them? Or nails with lips on them?

Actually, “lipstick nails” refers to a specific shape of nail that has become increasingly popular. Like the tops of lipsticks have a classic angled shape, so do the lipstick nails.

The Lipstick Nail Trend

The trend seems to have been coined and created by ultra-famous South Korean nail artist Park Eun-kyung (with a whopping 722,000 followers on Instagram).

Eun-kyung is insanely talented, as she can make a simple black nail polish pop by simply filing down the nail to form the lipstick shape.

But lipstick nails can go even a step further by being paired with bold designs.

The below post from @sojinails show a striking and unique nail design accented with jewelry. File the nail to create the lipstick trend, and the look is sure to draw attention.

How To Get Lipstick Nails

If you’re interested in trying out lipstick nails, head over to your local nail artist. However, if you have long and sturdy nails, you can attempt to create the look on your own. But this most likely won’t have the same effect.

But whether you try it out on your own, or get them done professionally, at least you tried something new.

