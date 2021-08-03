Lipstick Nails Are The Latest Puzzling Nail Trend

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Andrew Napolitano gives testimony to Congress while wearing a dark suit News Fox News Star Out At Conservative Network After Sexual Harassment Claims

A major star of Fox News has parted ways with the conservative network after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him. Judge Andrew Napolitano has been accused by an associate producer of inappropriate misconduct, and he’s not the only Fox News star the male employee has made accusations against. Larry Kudlow, host of Fox […]

 by Brianna Morton
Tori Spelling smiling in a white jacket and black blouse Celebrities ‘Twiggy’ Tori Spelling ‘Wasting Away To Nothing’ Amid ‘Troubled’ Marriage And Divorce Reports?

Is Tori Spelling becoming dangerously skinny amid the rumored separation from her husband, Dean McDermott? One tabloid insists Spelling has stopped eating to cope with the stress. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Tori Spelling ‘Shrinking’ On ‘Stress Diet’? This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports that Tori Spelling has been struggling to cope with […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Jack Brooksbank wears a black suit and stands slightly behind his wife, Princess Eugenie, in a cream blouse News Did Princess Eugenie’s Husband Abandon Her, Newborn Son To Party On Yacht In Italy?

Controversial photos of Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank partying on a yacht off the coast of Italy emerged over the weekend, causing some to question why the father of 5-month-old son August was in the company of beautiful models while his wife and child remained at home. The pictures didn’t paint a flattering picture of […]

 by Brianna Morton
Linda Purl in a black dress Celebrities ‘Anxious’ Linda Purl ‘Pressuring’ Patrick Duffy To Marry Her?

Is Linda Purl pushing boyfriend Patrick Duffy to hurry up and propose? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Loved-Up’ Linda Purl ‘Pushing’ Patrick Duffy To ‘Put A Ring On It’? This week’s edition of the Globe reports that Linda Purl is ready to wed her boyfriend, Patrick Duffy, but he’s hesitant because […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle

Lipstick Nails Are The Latest Puzzling Nail Trend

K
Kelsey Michal
7:15 am, August 3, 2021
Side by side image of lipstick nails.
(@blaquenblanc and @brandnailstudio / Instagram)

If you aren’t already familiar with them, the phrase “lipstick nails” brings about a variety of mental images. Nails with lipstick on them? Nails with little painted lipsticks on them? Or nails with lips on them?

Actually, “lipstick nails” refers to a specific shape of nail that has become increasingly popular. Like the tops of lipsticks have a classic angled shape, so do the lipstick nails. 

The Lipstick Nail Trend

The trend seems to have been coined and created by ultra-famous South Korean nail artist Park Eun-kyung (with a whopping 722,000 followers on Instagram).

Eun-kyung is insanely talented, as she can make a simple black nail polish pop by simply filing down the nail to form the lipstick shape.

But lipstick nails can go even a step further by being paired with bold designs.

The below post from @sojinails show a striking and unique nail design accented with jewelry. File the nail to create the lipstick trend, and the look is sure to draw attention.

How To Get Lipstick Nails

If you’re interested in trying out lipstick nails, head over to your local nail artist. However, if you have long and sturdy nails, you can attempt to create the look on your own. But this most likely won’t have the same effect.

But whether you try it out on your own, or get them done professionally, at least you tried something new.

More Nail Stories:

Smiley Face Nails Are The Latest Trend That Are Easier To Pull Off Than You Think

Duck Nails Are The New Trend & You’ll Either Love Them Or Hate Them

These 5-Inch-Long TikTok Nails Showed Me I Can Do Anything With Acrylic Nails

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.