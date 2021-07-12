Gossip Cop

Less is more when it comes to interior decorating, but your barren walls and floors are telling you a different story. For those of us living on a shoestring budget, the debate on whether we should purchase some new decor or not ends when we see the price tag on our most-wished-for items.

Unfortunately, decorating your home can be expensive. Luckily, depleting your savings account or maxing out your credit card to redecorate doesn’t have to be your only option. You can redecorate your home for absolutely no cost with Facebook’s handy “Buy Nothing” groups.

All About The Buy Nothing Project 

Facebook’s buy nothing groups may sound like the shady Craiglists’ free section, but we promise it’s much more.

In 2013, close friends Rebecca Rockefeller and Liesl Clark felt a need to live more sustainably and connect with their community. Their drive for change lead to the creation of the Buy Nothing Project

The Buy Nothing Project is a free platform helping folks redecorate their homes at no cost. As the buy nothing ideology took off, local buy nothing groups began sprouting up on Facebook throughout the country, allowing members to give, lend or borrow with no expectation of repayment. Members of the group can also put up a post asking to receive certain items they’ve been searching for.

In addition to the gift-like economy, members can enjoy interacting with their neighbors and give back to their communities. Ultimately, the Buy Nothing groups support sustainable living by rehoming goods and cutting back on products that would otherwise end up in our landfills and precious oceans.

(RossHelen / Shutterstock)

Why You Should Use Facebook’s Buy Nothing Groups

Don’t underestimate what you might find in your local Buy Nothing Group on Facebook. It’s possible to redecorate your space with unique and trendy decor without compromising your budget.

If spending nearly $80 dollars on a simple wooden sign from your local craft store sounds bonkers, that’s because it is. Chances are if you inquired about wooden signs in your local Buy Nothing group instead, another member is more than likely looking to re-home one.

Join the movement, show gratitude and share your abundance. It’s a simple way to build meaningful relationships with your neighbors while making a positive environmental impact by choosing to reduce waste. Once you get going, you may be surprised at what you find. 

To get started on your redecorating journey, simply visit the Buy Nothing Project website to see if there is a local group in your area. 

