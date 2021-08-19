Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Bill Clinton looking into a camera Celebrities Bill Clinton Struggling With Cancer Crisis, Running Out Of Time?

Is Bill Clinton still recovering from a health crisis? About a year ago Gossip Cop confronted a story about the former President’s rapid decline. Let’s look back on that story to see what happened. ‘Clinton Cancer Nightmare’ In its cover story, the National Enquirer revealed that Clinton was wasting away. He was apparently suffering from […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Khloe Kardashian wears a black dress on the red carpet News Khloe Kardashian Looks More Natural In This Insta Snap Than That Infamous Bikini Photo

Khloe Kardashian was aghast earlier this summer when an untouched-up photo of her wearing a bikini was posted to Instagram, but now the reality star has given fans a look at her natural self that she rarely allows. Childhood photos of Khloe are the last time we got a glimpse of the star in this […]

 by Brianna Morton
Drew Barrymore shoots a sultry look over her shoulder on the red carpet News Drew Barrymore Flaunts 20 Pound Weight Loss In Flirty Yellow Swimsuit Pic

Last year, Drew Barrymore revealed she’d dropped a whopping 20 pounds thanks to the help of her friend and trainer Marnie Alton and despite spending the last year in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the talk show host has managed to keep the weight off. Obviously Barrymore has always been easy on the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Lifestyle

Anti Highlights Are Fall’s Favorite Hair Color Trend–And They’re Super Easy To Maintain

K
Kelsey Michal
12:15 pm, August 19, 2021
Image of woman dying her hair
(Jithu B Mohan / Shutterstock)

It’s hard to believe, but fall is almost here. “Hot Vax Summer” will soon wind down and be replaced by the season of sweaters, lattes and burnt colored leaves. And when any new season approaches, so do new styles.

As for fall 2021, you can expect “anti highlights” to start popping up everywhere.

What Are ‘Anti Highlights’?

Most of us are familiar with highlights, but not all of us are familiar with anti highlights, or as other like to call them, “lowlights.”

According to Karissa Schaudt, a colorist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, “Lowlights are when color is deposited back into hair that needs depth or contrast.”

Hair that’s become too flat, light or brassy can be the perfect candidate for lowlights, as this technique helps remedy these common issues.

Essentially, hair colorists fuse darker lowlights with your natural base color. This creates a more natural-looking and enhanced effect—something anyone’s hair could benefit from!

This camouflage style is also a great option for those who have gray hair coming in but don’t want to completely cover it up. It creates a beautiful, stylish way to rock your silvering locks. 

The other benefit of this hair style is that it’s easy to maintain. You won’t need to return to your colorist every few weeks for a touchup. That makes low lights a great option for saving time and money.

Want To Try Anti Highlights?

While not every fall 2021 trend will be on-point, we’re on board with these camouflage lowlights.

If you’re interested in these anti highlights, chat with your hair colorist about some options.

