Anti Highlights Are Fall’s Favorite Hair Color Trend–And They’re Super Easy To Maintain

It’s hard to believe, but fall is almost here. “Hot Vax Summer” will soon wind down and be replaced by the season of sweaters, lattes and burnt colored leaves. And when any new season approaches, so do new styles.

As for fall 2021, you can expect “anti highlights” to start popping up everywhere.

What Are ‘Anti Highlights’?

Most of us are familiar with highlights, but not all of us are familiar with anti highlights, or as other like to call them, “lowlights.”

According to Karissa Schaudt, a colorist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, “Lowlights are when color is deposited back into hair that needs depth or contrast.”

Hair that’s become too flat, light or brassy can be the perfect candidate for lowlights, as this technique helps remedy these common issues.

Essentially, hair colorists fuse darker lowlights with your natural base color. This creates a more natural-looking and enhanced effect—something anyone’s hair could benefit from!

This camouflage style is also a great option for those who have gray hair coming in but don’t want to completely cover it up. It creates a beautiful, stylish way to rock your silvering locks.

The other benefit of this hair style is that it’s easy to maintain. You won’t need to return to your colorist every few weeks for a touchup. That makes low lights a great option for saving time and money.

Want To Try Anti Highlights?

While not every fall 2021 trend will be on-point, we’re on board with these camouflage lowlights.

If you’re interested in these anti highlights, chat with your hair colorist about some options.