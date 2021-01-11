What Andie MacDowell Eats To Stay In Top Shape For Both Acting And Modeling

Aside from the coconut sauce, the model said that she often relies on raita, a South Asian condiment. It's traditionally made with dahi, a fermented milk product sometimes called curd that's similar to yogurt, which is what MacDowell uses in her version. "A little cucumber and yogurt along with some other digestive spices is a good addition to any spicy cuisine," she told Shape. Her love for Indian food comes as no surprise, as she's posted about how happy she was to get to travel to the country two years ago. She also mentioned to the magazine that she engages in Ayurvedic cleanses from time to time as well.