Lifestyle Everything You Need To Know About The Questionable (But Useful) C-String Panty

The G-string is no longer the tiniest form of undies around Please welcome the questionable(but useful) C-string panty.

by Kelsey Michal
Lifestyle

Everything You Need To Know About The Questionable (But Useful) C-String Panty

K
Kelsey Michal
5:15 pm, July 21, 2021
The G-string is no longer the tiniest form of undies around Please welcome the questionable(but useful) C-string panty.
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We’re all familiar with the G-string — that barely there type of underwear some of us love and some of us hate. And you may have thought that the G-string was the tiniest form of underwear around. But apparently, someone has managed to create a panty that provides even less coverage: the C-string. 

What Is A C-String?

The C-string is basically just an adhesive strip of fabric that sticks to your skin and covers the bare minimum.

The C-string is meant for outfits like dresses with large slits down the side of the leg and hip and super thin bodycon dresses. 

C-String Buying Options

If you’re curious about C-strings and would like to give ‘em a go, Amazon has some good options to choose from.

HTRUIYA’s C-String Invisible Panty is one option worth trying – especially if you’re a cat lover. You’ll get the coverage you need without the panty lines. It’s good for swimwear, gowns, tight pants or skirts and sheer outfits. Just wash it with warm water and gentle soap and then air dry after each use. You can try yours out in the colors beige or red. 

C-String Invisible Cat Shaped Panty
C-String Invisible Cat Shaped Panty
Shop now Buy Now

Are cats not your thing? Then try out this Zurci heart option. It’s hand-washable and reusable for all of your discreet underwear needs. Get it in black or beige.

New Womens Invisible Panty Heart Shaped Underwear Panties Dress Necessary & Nipple Cover (Beige, S)
New Womens Invisible Panty Heart Shaped Underwear Panties Dress Necessary & Nipple Cover (Beige, S)
Check Price Buy Now

If you’re interested in a lacier option, try SYAYA Lace C-String Underwear. It’s a one-size-fits-most panty that fits discreetly underneath tight pants and shorts. The lace gives it an even sexier flair. Get it in black, blue, deep red, pink, rose red, white or yellow.

C-String Lace Underwear
C-String Lace Underwear
shop now Buy Now

A Questionable (But Useful) Underwear Trend

It’s hard not to be a little thrown off by the C-string trend, but for the right purpose, it can be pretty useful. So, why not give it a try? But as for me, I’ll stick with my bikinis, hip-huggers and old-fashioned, reliable thongs.

