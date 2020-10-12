Were Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Planning To Get Married Last Year?

Last year, one tabloid reported that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were planning on bringing in 2020 with a wedding and a baby. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor when it came out. Now, we’re taking a look back at the story and what has occurred in the time that’s passed.
Last October, Star revealed Sofia Richie was “itching” to marry Scott Disick so the two could start a family together. The magazine disclosed Richie wanted to be a young mom and desired children “right away.” A “pal” further divulged that no one would be surprised if Richie and Disick were already trying “behind closed doors.”
The tabloid then babbled Richie and Disick were “hiding news of their engagement” from Kourtney Kardashian. Gossip Cop would like to point out that Kardashian has no issues with Richie, therefore, the idea the two had to “hide” their so-called engagement is a bit far-fetched. But, the publication asserted once Richie and Disick figured out a way to reveal the news to Kardashian, they would “proceed with their plans.”
From there, another “friend” told Star that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were planning to wed on New Year’s in Malibu. “Scott was never the marrying kind,” the source stated, adding, “but he’s fallen hard for Sofia and will do anything to make her happy.”
Gossip Cop hates to be the bearer of bad news, but this tale was as phony as it can get. After investigating Star’s bogus report, we checked with a spokesperson for Disick who told us the story was incorrect. Richie and Disick were never engaged, and the two weren’t rushing to have a baby. A year has gone by and the verdict remains the same, particularly since Richie and Disick are no longer together. The model and the reality star called it quits a few months ago.
When it comes to trustworthy stories, Star isn’t one that Gossip Cop would recommend. The magazine has reported several incorrect stories about Disick in the past. Two years ago, the tabloid alleged Disick was secretly dating Khloe Kardashian. The idea that Disick would date his former girlfriend’s sister, who he also sees as a sibling, was just too ridiculous to believe. Our suspicions were confirmed after we investigated the tale and found it to be false.
The same publication mistakenly stated Disick and Richie broke up earlier this year. The publication clearly can’t even keep up with its own lies. Gossip Cop will continue exposing these fraudulent stories until the tabloids get it right.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.