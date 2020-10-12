'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett Sent To Hospital After Shooting Harrowing Scene News 'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett Sent To Hospital After Shooting Harrowing Scene
The Wanted Fans React To Tom Parker's Brain Tumor Diagnosis News The Wanted Fans React To Tom Parker's Brain Tumor Diagnosis
New Report: Sharon Osbourne Behind Marie Osmond Quitting 'The Talk' Entertainment New Report: Sharon Osbourne Behind Marie Osmond Quitting 'The Talk'
There’s A Secret 'Doctor Who' Reference In 'Haunting Of Bly Manor,' Actor Reveals Entertainment There’s A Secret 'Doctor Who' Reference In 'Haunting Of Bly Manor,' Actor Reveals
Celebrities

Were Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Planning To Get Married Last Year?

Close up of Nicole Richie
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Last year, one tabloid reported that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were planning on bringing in 2020 with a wedding and a baby. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor when it came out. Now, we’re taking a look back at the story and what has occurred in the time that’s passed.

Scott And Sofia's New Year Wedding And Baby Plans

Last October, Star revealed Sofia Richie was “itching” to marry Scott Disick so the two could start a family together. The magazine disclosed Richie wanted to be a young mom and desired children “right away.” A “pal” further divulged that no one would be surprised if Richie and Disick were already trying “behind closed doors.”

Was Kourtney Kardashian Against It From The Beginning?

The tabloid then babbled Richie and Disick were “hiding news of their engagement” from Kourtney Kardashian. Gossip Cop would like to point out that Kardashian has no issues with Richie, therefore, the idea the two had to “hide” their so-called engagement is a bit far-fetched. But, the publication asserted once Richie and Disick figured out a way to reveal the news to Kardashian, they would “proceed with their plans.”

From there, another “friend” told Star that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were planning to wed on New Year’s in Malibu. “Scott was never the marrying kind,” the source stated, adding, “but he’s fallen hard for Sofia and will do anything to make her happy.”

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Did Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Wed? What About The Baby? Here's What Happened

Gossip Cop hates to be the bearer of bad news, but this tale was as phony as it can get. After investigating Star’s bogus report, we checked with a spokesperson for Disick who told us the story was incorrect. Richie and Disick were never engaged, and the two weren’t rushing to have a baby. A year has gone by and the verdict remains the same, particularly since Richie and Disick are no longer together. The model and the reality star called it quits a few months ago.

More Phony Reports About Scott Disick

When it comes to trustworthy stories, Star isn’t one that Gossip Cop would recommend. The magazine has reported several incorrect stories about Disick in the past. Two years ago, the tabloid alleged Disick was secretly dating Khloe Kardashian. The idea that Disick would date his former girlfriend’s sister, who he also sees as a sibling, was just too ridiculous to believe. Our suspicions were confirmed after we investigated the tale and found it to be false.

The same publication mistakenly stated Disick and Richie broke up earlier this year. The publication clearly can’t even keep up with its own lies. Gossip Cop will continue exposing these fraudulent stories until the tabloids get it right.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

Related

Will Courteney Cox Play Tom Selleck's Love Interest On 'Blue Bloods' This Season?