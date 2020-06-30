Were Lady Gaga And Jennifer Lawrence Competing To Star In 'Nightmare Alley' With Bradley Cooper?

Last year, a phony rumor was circulating that Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence were competing over co-starring in a movie with Bradley Cooper. However, this supposed narrative that was pushed around by a tabloid wasn't remotely true. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out.
On June 30, 2019, Gossip Cop reported that the Globe claimed Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence were vying over a spot in the movie Nightmare Alley, which Bradley Cooper was in talks to play the male lead. Nightmare Alley is a remake of the 1947 film which centers on a conman who teams up with a female psychiatrist to fleece people out of money through a mentalist act until she turns the tables on him. At the time, the movie, which Guillermo del Toro is directing, had not cast the female lead.
A supposed source told the outlet, "Once Bradley seals the deal, every actress in Hollywood will be fighting tooth and nail for the juicy role alongside him." Gaga and Lawrence both starred with Cooper in previous blockbuster films. The outlet maintained the two actresses were the top choices for the movie and campaigned the hardest to be in it.
But, none of this was true. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Cooper who told us at the time there was "zero truth to anything out there at this stage." Also, production for the movie began at the beginning of 2020, and Cate Blanchett has been cast opposite Cooper. As of now, production has been halted due to the coronavirus, nonetheless, neither Lawrence nor Gaga are remotely attached to the film. Additionally, the Globe is known to be unreliable for its stories on Gaga and Cooper.
Last March, we busted the magazine for falsely claiming Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were all over each other during the Oscar’s. A supposed source told the outlet the costars “couldn’t get enough of each other” while Cooper’s then-girlfriend, Irina Shayk "sulked in the background." Of course, the two put on a scintillating performance at the award show, the story of them being "all over each other" wasn't true at all. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Gaga who dismissed the ludicrous story.
Last month, we debunked the Globe for asserting Gaga was having a baby with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky. The outlet maintained Gaga was already thinking about having kids with Polansky, even though the couple has been dating for a short amount of time. While we were certain the singer wants to be a mom someday soon, she is not “rushing” to have a baby with her current beau.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.