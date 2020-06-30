Were Lady Gaga And Jennifer Lawrence Competing To Star In 'Nightmare Alley' With Bradley Cooper?

But, none of this was true. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Cooper who told us at the time there was "zero truth to anything out there at this stage." Also, production for the movie began at the beginning of 2020, and Cate Blanchett has been cast opposite Cooper. As of now, production has been halted due to the coronavirus, nonetheless, neither Lawrence nor Gaga are remotely attached to the film. Additionally, the Globe is known to be unreliable for its stories on Gaga and Cooper.