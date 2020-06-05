Were Felicity Huffman And William H. Macy 'Living Separate Lives'?

In the passing months since we debunked this story, Huffman was sentenced to only 14 days in jail, served only 11, got out, and is back living with Macy and their kids in LA. In all that time, Macy has stood by his wife. In September, shortly before she was sentenced, Macy wrote a letter of support to the judge in her case speaking in defense of his wife’s actions. He also visited her in prison, and the two of them have been spotted around LA together since she finished serving her time. Meanwhile, both of their daughters have gained admittance to colleges on their own merit.