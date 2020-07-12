Were David And Victoria Beckham On The Verge Of Splitting Up After Christmas

Did David and Victoria Beckham split up after Christmas? Since the two are still going strong, this obviously didn't happen. Gossip Cop can correct the tabloid that created this bogus story.
“There’s No Cheer Here” was the headline for the Woman’s Day article that came out in December 2019 about the Beckhams. According to the tabloid, David and Victoria Beckham were determined to make this most of their holiday because it was the "last" one they'd spend together as a family. The outlet claimed the couple was dealing with cheating allegations and financial problems but was trying to put on a “brave face” for their children amid the holiday season.
This, however, wasn't working. To prove its point, Woman's Day used a photo of the Beckham family heading to bash in Mayfair asserting the clan looked “miserable.” A supposed family insider told the publication, "The reality that this might be their last one together is hanging over big time and this time it’s sunk in for the kids." The alleged source purported it was a very “sad” time and there was a lot of “anger” among the family, leading them to “take it out” on one another.
The sketchy insider concluded that David was “trying to keep the kids upbeat but it wasn’t working” adding that everyone was “sick of pretending, even Victoria." It’s a bit drastic to assume the family was having issues just because one photo showed them looking somewhat unhappy. The tabloids, Woman’s Day, in particular, loves to take an unflattering photo of celebrities and use it for evidence to convey its point. Take, for instance, a story we just busted from the magazine alleging Claire Foy being pregnant with a "mystery man's" baby. This piece on the Beckhams isn't any different. Additionally, the outlet claimed Victoria and David Beckham were splitting up, yet the couple is still together and apparently having a good time amid the current lockdown.
Since the two are still married, and just celebrated their wedding anniversary, and are in quarantine together; we’re going to go ahead and dismiss this false story. This also wouldn’t be the first time Woman's Day was wrong about the iconic celebrity couple. Earlier that month, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for claiming Victoria Beckham was furious with David for flirting with Emilia Clarke. The bogus story stemmed from a picture David posted of himself with Clarke at a Fleetwood Mac concert the two happened to attending - though not together. The article was just an over-dramatized tale.
In June 2019, Gossip Cop also busted another tabloid, NW, for alleging David and Victoria Beckham were divorcing before their anniversary. The unreliable publication asserted the soccer player was “fed up” with putting on an act that his marriage to the former Spice Girl was fine. We reached out to a spokesperson for Victoria who told us the exact opposite and who assured us the story was fabricated.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.