Were David And Victoria Beckham On The Verge Of Splitting Up After Christmas

The sketchy insider concluded that David was “trying to keep the kids upbeat but it wasn’t working” adding that everyone was “sick of pretending, even Victoria." It’s a bit drastic to assume the family was having issues just because one photo showed them looking somewhat unhappy. The tabloids, Woman’s Day, in particular, loves to take an unflattering photo of celebrities and use it for evidence to convey its point. Take, for instance, a story we just busted from the magazine alleging Claire Foy being pregnant with a "mystery man's" baby. This piece on the Beckhams isn't any different. Additionally, the outlet claimed Victoria and David Beckham were splitting up, yet the couple is still together and apparently having a good time amid the current lockdown.