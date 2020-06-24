Were Angelina Jolie's Doctors Worried She'd Starve To Death?

With the passing year, it’s clear this story was just an invention by the tabloid. Jolie has not been starving herself. In fact, in a letter penned to TIME magazine she addressed how open she’s been in the past about her medical struggles. She famously underwent surgery twice, in 2013 and in 2015, as preventative measures against cancer. “I’m often asked how my medical choices, and being public about them, have affected me,” she wrote. “My hope is to give as many years as I can to [my children’s] lives, and to be here for them.” She clearly cares enough about her kids to take care of her own body.