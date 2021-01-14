Wendy Williams Wants To Replace Kim Kardashian As Larsa Pippen’s BFF

Wendy Williams just pitched herself for a role on Real Housewives Of Miami and it was an excellent sell. Williams, who happens to be friendly with Kim Kardashian’s former best friend Larsa Pippen, has a specific role in mind for herself that sounds perfect for both Williams and the show. She even has a plan to showcase her friendship with Pippen, which might mean the former Kardashian BFF has a new best friend.
Wendy Williams was dishing on The Wendy Williams Show today about unconfirmed rumors that Bravo was thinking of bringing back the RHOM franchise. The talk show host, who has family living in Florida, pitched herself for a “friend of the show” role if the popular reality drama is brought back to the air since she’s got an “in” to the show via her pal Larsa Pippen. “They have Larsa Pippen, and why not?” Williams asked.
She stirs the pot while looking beautiful doing it. She is a friend to the show and a friend to me when I hung out. I like her, I have no problem with her. She’s a good talker, and she’s told me stuff I haven’t even shared with you.
“My whole family lives in Miami,” Williams continued. “Even my son is on board with this. He’s like, ‘You should be a friend of the show. Well, he said, ‘You should be on,’” but Williams was clearly concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said she didn’t want to be a full-time cast member. If she were, she would have to appear maskless, not to mention that she’d have to be “shooting all the time and the fights and stuff like that.” Despite her reluctance to be a full-time Housewife, Williams warmed to the idea of being a “friend of the show.”
I’m very nosey, I’ll become friends with everybody on the show, and then I’ll wander off and go see my dad...I’m sure my father will love that.
Williams would be perfect in the role and maybe, once the pandemic finally comes to an end, she’ll find herself loving the show so much that she’ll take it on full time. It’d be great to watch her friendship with Pippen play out in front of the cameras since it’s obvious that the two women have a fantastic rapport with one another. Maybe Williams could be the bridge that brings Pippen and Kim Kardashian back together.
Reba McEntire Angry With Boyfriend Rex Linn's Eating Habits?
Kim Kardashian West's Rep Responds To Rumors 'KUWTK' Star Is Dating CNN's Van Jones
Blake Shelton 'Freaks' Over Gwen Stefani 'Chases Another Guy'?
Meghan Markle In A ‘Fury’ Over Princess Diana’s Secret Tapes?
Lori Harvey Is Taking Her Dad Steve Harvey's Advice With New Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan