 by Brianna Morton
Wendy Williams Visibly Loses It With Rude Behavior From Guest On 'Wendy Williams Show,' Watch Here

Brianna Morton
5:31 pm, April 28, 2021
Wendy Williams (right) interviews Joseline Hernandez (left) on The Wendy Williams Show
An interview between Wendy Williams and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez got testy on today’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. The talk show host started off the interview friendly enough, but after being prodded by Hernandez, Williams grew visibly fed up with the younger woman’s demands for respect. 

An uncomfortable battle of wills took place on today’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Wendy Williams welcomed Joseline Hernandez. Williams was barely able to greet Hernandez before the reality star accused her of being disrespectful. “I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now,” Hernandez said, completely cutting Williams off. 

“And Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers. I should feel wanted by people like you. Not just me, all the other young girls,” Hernandez told a stunned looking Williams. Obviously taken aback by the direction the interview was going, the talk show host managed to say, “You’re always wanted by me,” adding that she’d always described Hernandez as entertaining. The younger woman plowed through Williams’ response, insisting that Williams compared her to other women too often. 

Hernandez then bragged, “I don’t need to be compared. I’ve made my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade. I’ve franchised my own show to another network, I had the number one show in the country.” That statement was gently corrected by Williams, who specified that Hernandez’s show, Joseline’s Cabaret, was actually the number one show on the Zeus network. 

When Hernandez continued to talk over her and brought up the talk show host’s past experience in an abusive relationship, Williams finally seemed to lose her temper a bit. After the LHH:A star said, “You should respect us, you should give us our flowers while we’re here and you should tell us how proud you are of what we did in the streets,” Williams retorted, “I’m not proud of all, and what I’ve been through makes me even harder on young women, like you can do better. Now can we get back to the show at hand?” 

As Hernandez continued to demand her “flowers” from Williams, the talk show host just kept asking Hernandez to show off her shoes, which is a popular bit the show does, in a tired tone. At one point during Hernandez’s rant, Williams questioned whether she should pull the plug on the interview and claimed the reality star had yelled at one of the Wendy Williams Show producers before the interview started. After Hernandez held up a shoe to the camera, the interview finally got back on track. 

Though Williams’ tone remained professional, you could tell from her body language as she lounged on her couch with her head propped up in one hand that she was completely over the interview. Usually it’s Wendy Williams’ behavior or loose tongue that causes drama on her talk show, so it’s interesting to see someone else cause a little chaos for once. 

