Wendy Williams Threatened By Reality Star After ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Mention

Wendy Williams’ hot takes have gotten the talk show host in trouble before, but now a reality star has threatened to “beat” her for one of them. Erica Mena, who is married to rapper Safaree and best known for her time on Love & Hip Hop: New York, took offense over her marriage being discussed on the show and fired back at Williams. The reality star might have taken things too far, however and received a lot of backlash for both the threat as well as her reference to Williams’ past experience with domestic abuse.

How Wendy Williams Angered Erica Mena

On the Cinco de Mayo episode of the Wendy Williams Show, one of the first Hot Topics of the day that Wendy Williams addressed was Erica Mena and Safaree’s pregnancy announcement. The couple already has one child together, and they have had a history of publicly fighting with each other. Many commenters made note of this in response to Mena’s pregnancy announcement, leading the TV personality to post a video follow-up.

“We’re talking about a blessing here and you guys are trying to be so negative and nasty about it that it really makes me pray,” Mena said in an Instagram Stories video. On her show, Williams responded to the video, retorting, “We’re not trying to be anything, you’re the one putting it out there, Erica. You and Safaree.” After admitting that she doesn’t know Mena personally, Williams said, “but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much.”

The talk show host wasn’t done telling Mena and Safaree even more advice. “You all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you’re not going to want to be married, then just get a divorce and co-parent.” It’s possible that it was Williams’ parting jab that really set Mena off. “Babies don’t save marriages, but good luck with at least your first six months [of pregnancy]. Yeah. Good luck.”

Erica Mena Strikes Back

This time, Mena didn’t bother with a video response. She went straight to Twitter with a message just for Williams. “@WendyWilliams At this point let’s link up so I can beat your [expletive]. Your ex husband didn’t do a good enough job.” It’s been pointed out that Mena has previously said she had experienced a domestic violence situation herself.

@WendyWilliams At this point let’s link up so I can beat your ass. Your ex husband didn’t do a good enough job. — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) May 5, 2021

The comment was already distasteful enough on its own without the added backstory, honestly. Williams hasn’t responded to Mena’s comments yet, though the L&HH:NY star has doubled down on her offer to “link up,” tweeting, “By now y’all know I mean what I say and say what I mean.” It’d probably be wise for Wendy Williams to steer clear of Erica Mena for the time being. It wouldn’t be a good look for either woman to get into a fight, especially with Mena being pregnant. It just seems like a bad time for a fist fight.

More News From Gossip Cop

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn



Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb



Ruben Studdard: What The ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Doing In 2021



‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?



Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth