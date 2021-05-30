Wendy Williams ‘Swears Off Men’ After Messy Breakup?

Wendy Williams is known for her tumultuous love life. One tabloid is reporting the TV host isn’t doing do great in the romance department and is swearing off love once and for all. Gossip Cop investigates.

Wendy Williams Over Love?

“Wendy Williams Swears Off Men!” is the headline to a story in the Globe. Williams is fresh off of her relationship with contractor Mike Esterman, who won a contest to date Williams. After their time together was over, he went to the press, saying they were “never an item after three dates” and insisted that no one was at fault. “Nobody called it a day, there’s just no time to meet up.” The outlet is claiming his statements to the press left a bad taste in her mouth.

“Wendy thinks he has a lot of nerve and it’s left a bitter taste,” an insider said. “Now getting involved with another man is the last thing she wants to do! She doesn’t want to put herself out there to be humiliated and embarrassed.” Apparently, friends of Williams told the rag that she gets upset when things don’t work out with a partner, using her notorious breakup with her ex-husband and former producer Kevin Hunter as evidence of her romantic woes. Hunter cheated on her, producing a child in the process.

How Much Truth Is There To This Rumor?

Wendy Williams herself says not much. During the May 12 episode of her show, the TV personality made fun of the whole relationship. “The headline is that Mike and I have broken up. Well, I didn’t know that Mike and I were together,” she joked. “Mike is in Maryland. Mike works a job, he’s a contractor/social influencer or whatever he has going on. Whatever he does. Mike, he’s a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other.”

As for whether or not she has sworn off dating, Williams is still flirting and going out, most recently with Mark Curry. The two discussed their past romantic history, and though Curry has a girlfriend, planned on going out after the show. Regardless of whether anything comes of the two’s outing, it’s clear Williams isn’t done with love.

The Globe has always been hard on Wendy Williams. In December, the tabloid claimed the former radio DJ suffered a stroke on-air after she appeared confused and couldn’t pronounce words. Using shady sources and even shadier medical experts who had nothing to do with Williams proved to Gossip Cop the story was fake. In April, the rag wrote another story alleging that Williams was starving herself and indulging in excessive plastic surgery over her show’s hiatus. Of course, since her show came back, the TV host looked the same as ever, leaving Gossip Cop to declare the story false.

