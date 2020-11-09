Wendy Williams Suffered On-Air 'Stroke': Report

Did Wendy Williams suffer a stroke on air? One tabloid this week claims that Williams’ recent bout of bizarre behavior, which included mispronouncing words and slurred speech, was caused by a medical emergency that could only get worse if it goes untreated. Gossip Cop looked into the bombastic claims about Williams’ health and can set fans at ease.
“Tormented” Wendy Williams experienced a “shocking meltdown on live TV” during her talk show's October 23 episode, according to the Globe. Williams had several issues during The Wendy Williams Show broadcast, including mispronouncing guest Adele’s name as “Ho-dele” and pronouncing the word “sock” as “saw.” In addition, Williams seemed to blank out several times during her interview with Adele.
The tabloid consulted with a medical professional, who has never treated Williams, who proclaimed that the malady affecting the former shock jock was probably a condition known as a “transient ischemic attack,” or TIA for short, which is a type of stroke. If left untreated, the medical expert continued, the condition could progress into a “full-blown stroke where the brain doesn’t work and parts of the body become paralyzed. They could die!”
A source for the tabloid provides examples of Williams’ behavior that could possibly match the expert’s very unscientific diagnosis. “When she walked onstage, she was zigzagging. She couldn’t pronounce the word ‘jealous’ and seemed confused. She couldn’t say Adele’s name properly and even one-syllable words were difficult for her,” the alleged “insider” explains, adding,
Her eyes bugged out and she couldn’t focus. A member of the crew had to intervene when she seemed to forget what she was talking about.
“She also burped as though she couldn’t control her bodily functions,” the source continues. At this point in the article, there is an abrupt change in tone, which is definitely telling. The outlet claims that Williams’ “oddball behavior is nothing new” and refers to her as a “recovering boozer and cocaine junkie.” The tabloid adds unnecessarily that Williams once fainted while on air in 2017. The magazine also felt the need to bring up that she recently went through a divorce after learning that her husband had carried on an affair and had even gotten the other woman pregnant. In conclusion, the tabloid asserts that Williams’ “goofy” interview with Adele had her fans taking notice, with the insider adding,
Friends are begging her to get medical attention, ASAP.
It’s obvious that the tabloid couldn’t decide what tone to take with this story, which is supposed to be about a fairly beloved public figure suffering an apparent medical emergency live on-air. In the first half of the article, the claims the tabloid puts forth are taken relatively seriously, but that tone goes out the window during the second half of the story. There’s absolutely zero consistency. Is this a serious medical episode that could result in death, or is it just another example of Wendy Williams’ “oddball behavior?” What's really "odd" is that the tabloid chooses to focus on several so-called “scandals” that Williams had no real control over, rather than the handful of actual controversies that the talk show host found herself involved in. Several of these incidents occurred earlier this year, so there really is no excuse.
Also, it's a plain old crappy move for the Globe to count Williams’ past struggles with sobriety and addiction as evidence of her being an “oddball.” Addiction is nothing to joke about. According to one study, as many as 6 percent of Americans, about 15 million people, suffer from alcohol use disorder, but only 7 percent of alcoholics ever seek out treatment. Part of the reason, one would assume, would have to be the ways that addicts are shamed for their problems. In trying to take a swipe at Williams, the tabloid managed to hit a bunch of other innocent people who are dealing with the same conditions.
It should be noted that this tabloid is a bit behind the times with its reporting since the incident in question took place two weeks ago. Williams has not been struck by some further emergency or anything similar. In the time since the episode aired, and clearly before this outlet went to print, Williams addressed what happened, telling her viewers,
I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work. An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.
If Williams had suffered a medical emergency on air, which as the tabloid itself pointed out has happened before, why wouldn’t she say something? Considering the other alternatives and possibilities that are already floating around online, it's a far more beneficial reason for Williams’ demeanor that day. There are multiple possible reasons for the flubs, and as Gossip Cop has seen with other busy hosts, it's not all that strange to have an off day. Since the talk show host has not elaborated further on the reasons for her performance that day, it’s safe to say that the tabloid’s wild speculation about a stroke is completely off base.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.