Wendy Williams Suffered On-Air 'Stroke': Report

The Tabloid's Tone Causes Serious Suspicion

It’s obvious that the tabloid couldn’t decide what tone to take with this story, which is supposed to be about a fairly beloved public figure suffering an apparent medical emergency live on-air. In the first half of the article, the claims the tabloid puts forth are taken relatively seriously, but that tone goes out the window during the second half of the story. There’s absolutely zero consistency. Is this a serious medical episode that could result in death, or is it just another example of Wendy Williams’ “oddball behavior?” What's really "odd" is that the tabloid chooses to focus on several so-called “scandals” that Williams had no real control over, rather than the handful of actual controversies that the talk show host found herself involved in. Several of these incidents occurred earlier this year, so there really is no excuse.