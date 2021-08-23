Wendy Williams Sparks Romance Rumors With Mystery Man After Suggestive Instagram Post

Gossip Cop

Wendy Williams’ love life is getting a workout this year! After breaking things off with Date Wendy winner Mike Esterman and flirting up a storm with newly single actor Gary Owen, Williams has posted a photo of her latest “boyfriend” to her Instagram account while giving her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., a shout out for his birthday. This post also marks the first time in nearly two months that Williams shared a personal photo to her Instagram page, which fans sorely missed. 

Wendy Williams Feeling The Summer Heat With New ‘Boyfriend’

The love life of The Wendy Williams Show star Wendy Williams has been a popular topic of discussion within the tabloids in recent months, with some outlets insisting the former shock jock is swearing off men while others claim she’s been on a desperate search for Mr. Right. While neither of those reports are entirely accurate, it’s clear that romance has been on Williams’ mind in recent weeks. Perhaps that’s why she decided to debut her new “boyfriend” over the weekend via her Instagram page. 

Williams made the trek down to Miami for her son’s 21st birthday, which was celebrated in luxurious style upon a yacht. The sometimes controversial talk show host brought along a new face for the celebration, an unnamed man she called her “boyfriend” in the caption of the somewhat blurry car selfie. In the photo, Williams rocked her infamous head to the side, eyes demurely closed pose that she’s become famous on Instagram for. 

Do You Know Who This Man Is?

Just behind her, in the other seat of the lavish-looking car, sat a mystery man who looked to be about Williams’ age if not a bit older. He was dressed casually in a gray t-shirt that matched his more-salt-than-pepper hair. It seems like he and Williams are already in sync since his eyes were also mostly closed in the picture. It’s unclear at this point if Williams is actually dating the mystery man or if he’s just a friend as the only thing we have to work with is Williams’ enigmatic caption on the photo. 

She wrote, “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend.” At least these latest rumors of a possible new love interest for Williams make more sense than the rumors linking her to rapper Ray J. The two sparked romance whispers in late June after they were seen stepping out together on a lunch date. 

As we noted at the time, Ray J is very much still married to his wife Princess Love, though the pair have been known to have a somewhat volatile relationship at times. Williams later acknowledged the rumors in an Instagram post, stressing that Ray J is “very married” and that she sees him as “my little brother.” If these latest rumors are true, we couldn’t be happier for Williams. Everyone needs a little bit of summer lovin’, and it looks like Williams found hers.

