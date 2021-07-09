Gossip Cop

Wendy Williams Shocks Audience With Bizarre Rant Before Sharing Tragic News, Twitter Is Furious

July 9, 2021
Wendy Williams wears a sheer black dress at her Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony
(FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images)

Wendy Williams has drawn heat once again after she covered a sensitive subject in a bizarre manner on the Wendy Williams Show. In a recent episode, she spent a full minute comparing her following to that of a Tik Tok star and the audience was visibly confused. When Williams eventually got to the point of the story, her cavalier attitude soon caused an uproar on social media, with some even calling for her show to be canceled. 

Wendy Williams Infuriates Fans With Bizarre Segment

On Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the titular star was in the middle of her “Hot Topic” segment when she introduced her audience to Tik Tok star Swavy. She began by stating that she’d never heard of the 19-year-old Tik Toker and said that neither her producer nor anyone else in the building had ever heard of him either. 

She asked the in-studio audience if anyone knew who he was and to clap if they did. A few people clapped, but mostly the audience sat in silence, clearly waiting to see where the talk show host was going with this. She then stated that Swavy had an impressive following on Tik Tok, with over 2.5 million followers. Williams confessed that her own following on the platform, which is wildly popular among Gen Z, was a lot smaller than Swavy’s, to which her producer, Norman, quickly replied that she had a greater following on Instagram. 

Williams responded that her son, 20-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., had previously told her that “no one” was on Instagram anymore. Throughout the discussion, Swavy’s photo was on the screen behind Williams. At about the 1-minute mark on the clip uploaded to Twitter that went viral, Williams turned around in her chair to view the photo, inviting the audience to do the same, some of whom giggled at the photo, still unsure what the poin of all of this was. Finally, Williams sighed, back around, and got to the point of the segment by saying, “He’s 19, and he was murdered Monday morning,” as the audience gasped.

The Response On Twitter Has Been Negative, To Say The Least

The somewhat callous nature of Williams’ coverage of the story definitely rubbed some people the wrong way, and they weren’t shy about expressing their displeasure on Twitter. 

Though obviously some of the responses to the scandal were inappropriate, and others were clearly joking, there was an undercurrent of outrage that can’t be ignored. It was an extremely odd way to lead into a story about a literal teenager’s grisly murder, and it was shocking to see how blasé Williams was about the whole thing, especially considering the fact that her son is only a year older than the poor young man who died. 

People are rightly upset about her attitude, which was better suited for a dating scandal rather than a crime that ended up with a young man’s death. Williams may be no stranger to scandals caused by her off-the-cuff style, but it seems like the controversial talk show host has finally gone too far.

