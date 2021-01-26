Wendy Williams Says Cheating Scandal Kept Her From Having More Kids

The program, which airs at the end of this month, is apparently personal enough for Jezebel to describe it as similar to an ongoing therapy session for Williams, with her crying between explanations about her struggles she's experienced along the way of her decades-long career in show business. The controversial host joined Jess Daly on his daily SiriusXM show, where she talked about how far back the infidelity went and how she quietly dealt with the crumbling relationship, which included the admission that her ex-husband's cheating kept her from having another child with him since she'd known about the infidelity for some time.