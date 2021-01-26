Wendy Williams Says Cheating Scandal Kept Her From Having More Kids

Wendy Williams married Kevin Hunter in 1997, and the two had a son in 2000. Almost two years ago, she filed for divorce from Hunter, which was finalized last January. The separation and divorce were marked by ongoing revelations about Hunter's history of infidelity, and Williams seems to be ready to clear the air about her feelings about the scandals — and just how long they've been going on. The whole thing has been dramatic enough to win her a Lifetime documentary and a dramatized biopic.
The program, which airs at the end of this month, is apparently personal enough for Jezebel to describe it as similar to an ongoing therapy session for Williams, with her crying between explanations about her struggles she's experienced along the way of her decades-long career in show business. The controversial host joined Jess Daly on his daily SiriusXM show, where she talked about how far back the infidelity went and how she quietly dealt with the crumbling relationship, which included the admission that her ex-husband's cheating kept her from having another child with him since she'd known about the infidelity for some time.
“I plotted to divorce Kevin and I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side, and it all worked," she explained. "And when I say I sacrifice of myself... Kevin’s an only child. You know, oftentimes, when children have other children, siblings in the household, they can be their own clique while mom and dad are fighting — or at least they have each other through a divorce process. Our son has nobody."
The host also noted that despite the fact that she and her ex were together for 25 years, it seems as though he'd had multiple mistresses for at least 15 of those years. “I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat,” Williams told Daly. “The first time I found out was while was pregnant with our son on bedrest."
The situation seems beyond terrible, as Williams also shared that with her continued success, rising fame, and increased wealth, Hunter's infidelity just got worse. He apparently used the money the couple made to "wine and dine" the women he'd have affairs with, including the woman who would end up having a baby with the now-divorced man.
