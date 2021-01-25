Meghan Markle 'Secretly Grooming' Archie For The Throne? Royals Meghan Markle 'Secretly Grooming' Archie For The Throne?
Report: Kathie Lee Gifford Feuding With Jimmy Fallon's Wife News Report: Kathie Lee Gifford Feuding With Jimmy Fallon's Wife
Who Is Dr. Miami? Why Michael Salzhauer Is The Most Controversial Plastic Surgeon Today Celebrities Who Is Dr. Miami? Why Michael Salzhauer Is The Most Controversial Plastic Surgeon Today
Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant? Here’s What We Know Celebrities Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant? Here’s What We Know
News

Wendy Williams' Replacement, Alec Baldwin Moves Out, And This Weekend's Gossip

side by side photos of Wendy Williams in a tan dress and Alec Baldwin in a tuxedo
lev radin/Shutterstock.com, Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com

This weekend saw some good news for some celebrities, but it also saw some of the harshest gossip we've heard. Between health scares and relationship scandals, there's been no shortage of rumors. Here's what we looked into over the weekend.

Wendy Williams on her side in a black and white dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

'Wendy Williams Show' Producers 'Scrambling' To Replace Her After Health Crisis?

After a series of health scares and on-screen gaffes, many wondered if Wendy Williams was going to be able to hold on to her show. Network executives hoped that Jerry O'Connell or Nick Cannon would be able to take over, but with both falling out of favor, the show's producers are now panicking. Here's what's going on with the controversial host.

Alec Baldwin smiling in a suit with Hilaria Baldwin in a black dress
(Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

Alec Baldwin Moving Out Amid Hilaria Controversy?

Woman's Day says that although the actor and his wife seemed to put up a united front after news of Hilaria's misleading statements about her heritage came to light, Alec suddenly moved out of their Long Island home. He's now staying away from his family in what the outlet says is a suspicious arrangement. This is what we found when looked into the couple.

Kim Kardashian smiles in a white jacket and blouse
(Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock.com)

Kim Kardashian 'Already Dating' Amid Divorce Rumors?

When news first emerged of the possibility of a divorce between Kardashian and West, many weren't surprised. In Touch says that Kardashian has already moved on with her life and has another high-profile romance in the works as she prepares for the split. We checked in on the reality star and her personal life here.

Michael Douglas in a tuxedo with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Marriage Getting 'Fresh Start' After 'Rough Year'?

Zeta-Jones landed a role on Fox's The Prodigal Son, and according to this report, the career restart has completely changed her marriage. “When Catherine's feeling depressed, it takes a toll on the relationship. But snagging that role has been a game-changer," a source explains. This is what's going on with superstar couple and their past year.

Angelina Jolie smiling and looking back in a black dress
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

'Skeletal' Angelina Jolie Wearing Kids' Clothes After 'Scary' Weight Loss?

The Globe published a shocking report claiming that Jolie has those close to her worried due to health "her weight hovering at a dangerously low 96 pounds." While she's apparently able to use custom-designed clothes on the red carpet, she's allegedly sticking to wearing her kids' old clothes around the house. Here's what we know about the actress and her health.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Blake Shelton Calls John Legend A 'Real' Friend Unlike Adam Levine?