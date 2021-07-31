Wendy Williams ‘Reeling’ Amid Calls For Her Show To Be ‘Canceled’?

Is Wendy Williams cracking under the pressure of people calling for her cancellation? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Wendy Williams ‘Under Fire’ For Controversial Segment?

This week, Star reports Wendy Williams is feeling the heat after a controversial segment on her show incited some intense backlash. On a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams bizarrely compared her following to that of a TikTok star by the name of Matima Miller who was tragically killed. “I have no idea who this is,” Williams mused on the show, “He’s got more followers than me — 2.5 million!” Viewers were quick to call out William’s strange comments on social media. That being said, the most heartbreaking reaction has been from the 19-year-old star’s family.

Miller’s mother, Chanelle Clark, vented her frustrations with Williams on a local newscast. “As a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you?” Clark asked, “So disrespectful!” According to the magazine, Williams has been left “reeling from the blowback.” An inside source tells the publication, “Some are saying she should be canceled.” But the insider contends Williams is preparing a public apology. “Wendy does feel terrible for the family,” the source insists, “Her big mouth has got her into trouble again!”

Wendy Williams Fears Being Cancelled?

So, is it true Williams is panicking over fears that her show will be canceled? While no one knows for sure what Williams’s plans are, we doubt she has much to worry about. Williams has faced backlash for her comments too many times to count. This is far from an isolated event, yet her network has never taken any significant action against her show.

Back in 2019, Williams told the New York Times, “I am often accused of being the person who says things that people really want to say but maybe are too scared to say it,” adding, “Through the grace of God, people have given me permission to say those things for 10 seasons. I get in trouble sometimes, but it’s all good. Actually, I can’t even think of what kind of trouble.” While the backlash may encourage Williams to tread a bit more carefully when it comes to these sensitive topics, we doubt she’s going anywhere.

The Tabloids On Wendy Williams

This is far from the first time a tabloid has gotten it wrong about Williams. Not long ago, the National Enquirer reported friends of Williams were urging her to wear a diaper. Then the Enquirer claimed Williams was “obsessed” with finding a man after her divorce. Then the Enquirer went after Williams yet again, insisting Williams was “close to the edge” after her ex-husband reunited with his mistress. Obviously, the tabloids often use Williams’s drama to sell magazines.

