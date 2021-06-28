Wendy Williams, Ray J Spotted On ‘Date,’ What That Means For His Marriage To Princess Love

After stepping out to brunch with rapper Ray J, Wendy Williams sparked rumors on social media that she was dating the younger man. After paparazzi photos of the two walking arm-in-arm out of a restaurant went viral, Williams had to take to her Instagram account to explain what was really going on between herself and the married rapper.

Social media users were surprised today by photos of talk show host Wendy Williams and married rapper Ray J, one of Kim Kardashian’s most infamous exes, looking quite cozy as they exited a restaurant together. The Wendy Williams Show host and Ray J walked with their arms linked together and it was clear to anyone who saw them that the two were quite close.

The apparent intimacy of the photos led some Twitter users to believe that Williams, who’s been quite open about her search for a new man after her relationship with Mike Esterman fell apart just a few months after it first started, had started seeing Ray J. The overall reaction was negative, with fans of Williams questioning her taste in men and Ray J’s fans teasing him about his supposed love of older women.

The Twitter Response To Romance Rumors Is Hilarious

Ray j definitely has a type… pic.twitter.com/uqlqPcchbH — ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RN0THING) June 28, 2021

Ray J and Wendy wasn't part of my bingo card pic.twitter.com/mmT80ITZ6B — Connie 💫✨✨ (@Graciouslybella) June 28, 2021

Now what is Ray J doing with Wendy Williams pic.twitter.com/hj990efIhc — Jessica (@its_justjessica) June 28, 2021

Not Wendy popping out with Ray J 😂 — 𝓡𝓲 ᥫ᭡ (@ThatPrettyStonR) June 28, 2021

What’s Really Going On With Williams, Ray J?

After the over the top response by fans, Williams addressed the rumors on her Instagram page. She posted a selfie of herself and Ray J, both wearing face masks and leaning close together in the backseat of a car. “Guess who’s treating me to brunch?” Williams wrote in the caption before adding, “He’s very cute & very married. I’m close to his family & he is my little brother.”

That’s not exactly how anyone would describe a man they were at all romantic with or attracted to. We’ve gotten a good look at how Wendy Williams behaves when she’s trying to seduce a man, so trust us when we say that Williams was definitely not in seduction mode while hanging out with Ray J. The two are simply good friends and Williams has no interest or intention to get in the way of his marriage to Princess Love.

When Williams does get into seduction mode, however, it’s impossible to miss. Take her recent interview with actor Gary Owen earlier this month. Williams made it clear before Owen even joined her on the set that she had her eye on him and wouldn’t mind one bit if he’d eye her back just a bit.

In fact, the talk show host confessed to being attracted to Owen back when they filmed a movie together, even though she was still married to her now-ex-husband at the time. Since Owen is going through his own divorce at the moment, it’s not surprising that Williams would try to put it all out there while she’s got the chance.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Blindsided’ By Kim’s Confession She ‘Hooked Up’ With Travis Barker?



Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?



Prince Harry Dropping Mountbatten-Windsor From His Name After Split From Royal Family?



‘Stir-Crazy’ George Clooney ‘Butting Heads’ With Amal?



‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?