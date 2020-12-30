Top Wendy Williams Story Of 2020: Suffered On Air Stroke

If it had really been a serious medical episode, it seems far more likely that Williams would have said as much, especially since the rumors about the reason for her behavior weren't exactly flattering. It should also be noted that the episode came just a few days after Williams ended her turn on Dancing With The Stars, which could also explain why Williams' performance was subpar. Whatever the case, the Globe, its shady sources, and its even shadier "medical expert" definitely did not have the full story.