Are mental health experts interviewed by a tabloid correct that Wendy Williams needs “emergency psychological care?” The doctors one tabloid consulted believe Williams’ recent behavior is proof that the talk show host is in dire need of medical attention. Gossip Cop looks into the claims and adds some much-needed context.

“Wacky” Wendy Williams Public “Freak Out” Causing Concern For Mental Health?

The National Enquirer writes this week that “wacky” Wendy Williams’ “dry cleaning freak out” has triggered concerns over her mental health. Despite the tabloid’s seeming worry over Williams’ health, the article quickly devolves into petty name-calling. Describing Williams as a “train-wreck talk queen,” the outlet insists that Williams has been caught “jumping the rails yet again.”

A video, which Gossip Cop was unable to unearth, is cited as the cause of new concerns for the Wendy Williams Show host. The supposed video allegedly showed the “daffy diva” wearing a fur-lined coat and “wandering the street” seemingly in search of her dry cleaners. While we couldn’t find this supposed video, the photo used by the tabloid was simply a photo of Williams walking into work, in an admittedly odd outfit, but certainly not “melting down.”

At one point, the tabloids claims of the video, Williams shouted, seemingly to no one, “I don’t need conversation, I need my garments!” Williams was also seen addressing her driver sharply, apparently giving him a bit of business because she couldn’t find the correct storefront. Eventually a person, who the tabloid identifies simply as a “fan” approached Williams and asked if she needed help.

Another In A Long Line Of “Bizarre” Incidents

The “bizarre incident” comes after Williams previously sparked rumors of a medical emergency after she “frightened fans with a disturbing performance” on her show. The episode featured a wide-eyed Williams rambling a bit incoherently and mispronouncing Adele’s name. The tabloid then consults with two doctors, both of whom issue dire warnings about Williams’ mental state.

“She’s acting out in very disturbing ways,” the first doctor opines. “She seems incoherent and in desperate need of professional care.” The second doctor was just as grim, insisting, “She needs to be in a place where she has multiple physical and psychological medical professionals working together.”

Gossip Cop Doesn’t Trust This Tabloid Or It’s Suspicious ‘Doctors’

As a caveat, at the very bottom of the piece and in noticeably smaller font, the tabloid admits, “The doctors quoted in this article have not treated Wendy Williams,” which is the only important sentence in the entire article. None of the so-called medical professionals who oh-so sincerely offer up their advice for Williams’ treatment have ever treated or even personally observed Williams, so their opinions are dubious at best.

Similarly dubious is the tabloid’s breathless description of Williams’ alleged “bizarre incident” on the streets of New York. The outlet can’t have it both ways: either Williams is undergoing a severe mental health episode, which is serious and should be treated as such, or she’s “wacky” and “daffy,” as the magazine insultingly referred to her as. If it’s the former, the tabloid should really examine itself to understand why it is that it would treat someone who clearly needs help as a punchline.

This tabloid has long used rumors about Wendy Williams’ health to spread rumors. Gossip Cop recently took the Enquirer to task for reporting that producers on The Wendy Williams Show were trying to replace her. Though Williams did take a hiatus after the death of her mother, there’s been no indication that the former radio show host, or any of the producers on the show, plan to take her off the air for good.

This tabloid’s sister outlet, the Globe, has also spread rumors about Williams’ health, reporting last fall that Williams had supposedly had a stroke while on-air. The alleged medical emergency was the reason behind Williams’ unsettling behavior on her show. The report gave no real evidence to support its claim and took cheap shots at the talk show host, leading us to judge the story as false. These outlets care more about printing salacious news, even if it’s fake than compiling a genuine report on what’s really going on with the troubled star.

