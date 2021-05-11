Wendy Williams, Mike Esterman Break Up, He Says They Were ‘Never An Item’

Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman have ended their romantic relationship just a few months after they met during a segment called “Date Wendy” on The Wendy Williams Show. The reason the two have decided to call it quits is completely understandable and Esterman has stressed that the two will remain friends, but Williams has been coyly silent on the subject, with her show rep responding to a request for comment with a cheeky question.

Wendy Williams, Mike Esterman Went From Hot Topic To Cooling Off

Mike Esterman may have swept Wendy Williams off her feet when the two met earlier this year during the “Date Wendy” segment, but the pair’s red hot romance has cooled off considerably. After meeting the Maryland-based contractor/celebrity booker in February, Williams went on several dates with him, including a recent trip to his home state in April for a romantic getaway.

Esterman treated the talk show host to the best his state had to offer, including a trip to the Cheesecake Factory, during the visit, but even the couple’s vacation wasn’t enough to convince them to continue on with the relationship. Page Six reached out to Esterman after The Sun ran a piece claiming the two had decided to go their separate ways.

He confirmed the rumors, blaming their busy schedules for the end of the relationship. “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” Esterman said, adding that the two were “never an item after 3 dates.” Though Esterman pushed several of his work responsibilities aside in order to pursue the relationship, the two still struggled to find time to dedicate to each other.

Interestingly, he went on to say that he had “no angles or hidden agendas” in pursuing Williams, adding that he wasn’t seeking “exposure” by dating her. In the end, he said, “I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.” In conclusion, he sweetly added, “I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

Williams’ Response Is Utterly Fascinating

Although Esterman had nothing but sweet things to say about Williams, she apparently couldn’t be bothered to say anything about him, which we can’t help but find a bit intriguing. In response to a request for comment from Page Six, Williams’ show rep asked if the outlet planned to cover the unveiling of the talk show host’s Madame Tussauds wax figure, rather than answer the question. It’s sad that this relationship didn’t work out for Williams or Esterman in the way that they’d hoped, but at least this gives The Wendy Williams Show a chance to run another “Date Wendy” segment.

