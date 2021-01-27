Wendy Williams' List Of Celebrity Feuds Grows Longer

Wendy Williams has an illustrious list of rivals including Tupac Shakur and Joaquin Phoenix. She’s often embroiled in real drama, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that tabloids love generating scandals of their own. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Williams and her growing list of celebrity feuds.
According to HollywoodLife, Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, was feeling bad after Williams was “dealing with her own cheating scandal.” Parrish “knows a thing or two about cheating” and “couldn’t feel worse” after Williams was caught in “the center of a rumor storm with her husband.” Hart had been caught on tape cheating, and Williams was coping with photos of her own husband gallivanting with other women. A source close to Hart told Gossip Cop this story was “made-up.” Neither Hart nor Parrish were talking to the press, let alone a website as dubious as this one at the time.
During this same cheating scandal, HollywoodLife also reported that Kim Kardashian was “enjoying” the cheating scandal unfold. In an “exclusive,” the website said that Kardashian was “enjoying the fallout” of the Williams cheating scandal. A so-called source said, “Kim feels that Wendy is often unfair in a lot of her criticism of her, her marriage with Kanye and the rest of her family." Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out that this outlet had routinely published illegitimate quotes about how Kardashian feels. The quotes were totally made-up nonsense.
Just last week, Kardashian and Williams came up again after Williams said she wanted to contribute to a potential Real Housewives of Miami reboot. Kardashian’s former best friend Larsa Pippen is attached to the show which made Williams interested. She said on The Wendy Williams Show: “She stirs the pot while looking beautiful doing it. She is a friend to the show and a friend to me when I hung out. I like her, I have no problem with her. She’s a good talker, and she’s told me stuff I haven’t even shared with you.” Perhaps Williams could help bridge the gap between Pippen and Kardashian.
Back in 2018, Williams criticized the use of auto-tune after Fergie bombed at the NBA All-Star Game without it. She claimed that Beyonce couldn’t perform live without auto-tune and said, “Jen Lopez needs autotune, Janet [Jackson] needs autotune, Beyonce needs autotune. Adele, Aretha, Celine, Dionne Warwick, and Mariah, they need nothing. They sing raw dog." HollywoodLife claimed that Williams "should have thought twice before coming for Beyonce." A supposed insider said Beyonce laughed it off but “would welcome a sing-off between the two to show who can really sing, and who is just a big bag of hot air." Once again, Gossip Cop pointed out that there’s no way someone with direct access to Beyonce would ever speak to a website like HollywoodLife. A source close to the “Single Ladies” singer said the story was “made-up.”
