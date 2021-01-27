Wendy Williams' List Of Celebrity Feuds Grows Longer

Williams Vs. Beyonce

Back in 2018, Williams criticized the use of auto-tune after Fergie bombed at the NBA All-Star Game without it. She claimed that Beyonce couldn’t perform live without auto-tune and said, “Jen Lopez needs autotune, Janet [Jackson] needs autotune, Beyonce needs autotune. Adele, Aretha, Celine, Dionne Warwick, and Mariah, they need nothing. They sing raw dog." HollywoodLife claimed that Williams "should have thought twice before coming for Beyonce." A supposed insider said Beyonce laughed it off but “would welcome a sing-off between the two to show who can really sing, and who is just a big bag of hot air." Once again, Gossip Cop pointed out that there’s no way someone with direct access to Beyonce would ever speak to a website like HollywoodLife. A source close to the “Single Ladies” singer said the story was “made-up.”