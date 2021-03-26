Wendy Williams’ Latest Pic Has Fans Suspicious, Fearing For Her Health

A photo of Wendy Williams recently uploaded to the Wendy Williams Show Instagram account has fans worried about her health. Several commenters noted that Williams seemed disheveled as she stood between her new boyfriend, Mike Esterman, and controversial TV doc, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Some fans have also pointed out that the talk show host has a tendency to assume the same expression and posture in each of her photos, sparking new concerns for the daytime star.

Wendy Williams’ Latest Post Sparks Concern

In the last year, Wendy Williams has faced several professional scandals as well as a number of health scares, though some were grossly overexaggerated. The new photo of Williams posted to her show’s Instagram account has reignited fears for the talk show host, with one commenter going so far as to call her “disheveled.”

Numerous comments mentioned Williams’ blonde wig, with one fan writing, “Why does she always lower her head and that wig is never combed, and I’m not a troll, get it together Wendy.” The wig in question was a bit twisted, and with Williams standing in the middle of the photo, it was hard to miss.

Williams stands between Dr. Oz and Esterman, with her arms around both men. She’s smiling faintly and looking down, which many fans comment has become a habit for the star. In most of the recent photos of Williams taken while she’s not on set, she looks down so that she almost appears to have her eyes closed.

The tabloids have relentlessly targeted Wendy Williams in the past with baseless speculation about the future of her show as well as the state of her mental health. It’s clear that this latest photo will likely spark more rumors, especially with the number of comments the post already has. While some commenters made jokes, many more expressed a sincere concern for Williams’s health and wellbeing. Whatever is going on with the star, if there’s even anything the matter, it’s good to see that her fans have her back.

