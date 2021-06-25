Wendy Williams’ Latest Controversial Statement Scrubbed From ‘Wendy Williams Show’ YouTube Channel

Wendy Williams has had an extreme change of heart after listening to Britney Spears’ emotional testimony about her experience being under a conservatorship for 13 years. Previously, the Wendy Williams Show host had sided with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and argued that the pop star still needed to be controlled by a conservator. Now the talk show host has abruptly changed courses, but some fans think she might have overcorrected in her zeal.

On the June 24 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the titular Wendy Williams addressed the statements pop star Britney Spears made during a hearing concerning her ongoing conservatorship case. Williams has changed her opinion entirely after hearing Britney’s testimony. She asked what Britney’s fanbase was nicknamed and after being told it was “Britney’s Army,” she proudly declared, “I’m part of the army now. Free Britney. Leave Britney alone.” Williams continued as the audience applauded and cheered, “I’m there.”

Wendy Williams Furious With Britney Spears’ Family

“How dare you!” she shouted, pointing her finger at the camera. “I don’t like the mother,” she counted off on her fingers, “I don’t like the father. Jamie Lynn, where were you to help your sister out?” Williams added, referencing Britney’s younger sister. “I don’t like you, I don’t like any of them. Nope, none em. Fire everybody and escape now, Britney.” Williams pounded her hand against the arm of her chair, commanding, “Escape!”

She then introduced senior correspondent for Variety, Elizabeth Wagmeister and the segment only got more spicy from there. Still running hot, Williams almost immediately shouted, “How dare the family! How dare them!” Wagmeister quickly agreed and dove into her experience talking with fans outside the courthouse as Britney gave her testimony.

According to Wagmeister, the atmosphere was practically jubilant, since many of the people in the #FreeBritney movement had been dismissed as conspiracy theorists. To hear Britney say in her own words that she wanted an end to her conservatorship and wanted to get her life back confirmed everything the movement had argued over the years. “How dare you Mr. Spears. You had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears,” Williams practically hissed. Here’s where things get really interesting.

Williams Finally Gone Too Far?

In the video uploaded to YouTube, Williams’ next statement is edited out, leaving a slight stutter in the video as the audience “ooh’s” in the background and Wagmeister gamely tries to get back on track. In the missing part of the video, which a Twitter user uploaded to the social media site, Williams dramatically decrees, “Death to all of them.”

WENDY SAID THAT ON NATIONAL TELEVISION. MY GOD pic.twitter.com/TgBRtgPYjR — fan account (@beysupdates) June 24, 2021

Perhaps the reason why Williams is so passionate about this case now is because she’d held the exact opposite opinion not that long ago. Back in February, Williams called Jamie Spears a “good man,” adding, “I’ve heard that [Britney] still needs to be controlled, and she needs to have someone that’s controlling her finances, and controlling who she is friends with and where she goes and what time she’s coming in.”

Part of her vehemence definitely springs from her displeasure at being “fooled” by Jamie, whom she’d previously believed in. While this is far from the first time that Williams has made a controversial statement on her show, it is likely the first time that she’s wished death upon someone on national television.

Though people certainly aren’t happy with Britney Spears’ family or team after hearing of her treatment over the years, it is still a step too far to wish death on them. By making such a dramatic, and unnecessary, statement, Williams has effectively taken the focus off where it should be and placed it squarely on herself. We expect Williams will soon walk back this statement, as it appears her show is already trying to distance itself from it.

