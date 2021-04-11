Wendy Williams In ‘Life-Or-Death Situation’ Due To Possible Relapse?

Wendy Williams has had her fair share of embarrassing — and scary — gaffes and problems. One outlet reported that she could be facing the worst one yet. Here’s what happened.

Wendy Williams In ‘Worse Shape’ Than Ever

“Wendy Williams Relapse Terror” read one article in the Globe. The outlet said that the “battered” Williams has friends worried that she’s relapsed after stopping her live shows. While the host said that she wanted to take time to focus on her diagnosis of Graves’ disease, sources said that she’d used the same excuse when she’s disappeared from the program in the past — including the time in 2019 when she admitted that she’d actually been living in a sober house to deal with alcohol and cocaine addictions. Insiders said that they’re worried that Williams “is in worse shape than she’s willing to admit” and is actually in a “life-or-death situation.”

For further evidence, the outlet pointed to a time when she “came close to fainting live on camera again. She was acting loopy and her expression went blank. Fortunately, the segment ended and she was able to get a grip on herself.” The other proof of Wendy Williams’ possible relapse was her controversial comments on Joaquin Phoenix and Drew Carey. Coupled with her messy divorce and health problems, her closest associates “fear she could relapse into drugs — or work herself into the grave.”

“She’s assured everyone that she’s taking her doctors’ advice and giving herself some time off, but no one in her circle thinks this is the whole truth,” a source explained. “Forget about that ballsy exterior, Wendy is a very emotionally fragile person. Her friends are concerned she might succumb to drugs and alcohol again to numb the anxiety — if she hasn’t already.”

Is Wendy Williams Okay?

If this source was actually a friend of Wendy Williams, then they’d know that she has a history of hot takes and crude comments that date back to the very beginning of her career. How would something that she’s built her brand off of somehow now be a warning sign that she’s losing it? It’s laughable. While personal stresses can increase the possibility of a relapse, having a tabloid essentially mock you and imply that it’s inevitable can be just as brutal as a bad divorce.

In the time since the Globe‘s claims about Williams were originally published, she’s had no brushes with death or anything close. Instead, she seems to be enjoying her new and surprisingly normal relationship, and in recent appearances, she looks the same as ever.

She’s Had A Lot Of ‘Problems’

Wendy Williams’ extremely public private life makes her a frequent target for stories about her health. Her burping on her show somehow turned into a tabloid story about her friends trying to get her to wear an adult diaper. A made-up screaming incident had her inner circle trying to get her psychiatric care. Heck, our Top Wendy Williams Story of 2020, which was a bogus rumor that said she’d had a massive stroke live on her show, was from the Globe. The tabloids clearly aren’t in contact with Williams or her friends, and as such, shouldn’t be trusted when it comes to reporting on the controversial host.

