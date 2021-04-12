Wendy Williams Getting Replaced Following Series Of Health Scares?

Wendy Williams is frequently subjected to rumors about her health. The talk show host has fans concerned as well, for recent Instagram photos make her look a bit out of it. Tabloids dog her with wellness stories, so it’s good that the fans have her back through fact and fiction. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has confronted about Williams.

Wendy Williams Suffered Stroke On The Air?

Last November, Williams had a bizarre episode on the air. The Globe claimed she had a “shocking meltdown on live TV.” After appearing to blank on what Adele’s name is, the tabloid diagnosed her with a “transient ischemic attack,” or a stroke. A medical expert who’s never treated Williams not-so helpfully chimed in to say that if untreated, it could lead to a “full-blown stroke where the brain doesn’t work and parts of the body become paralyzed. They could die!”

Tabloids love consulting doctors with no knowledge of the patient to say banal things like this. Of course, a stroke can lead to death. Williams personally addressed the incident on the air, saying, “I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.” If it had been a medical incident, Williams would have said so.

Network Execs Scrambling For A Replacement

According to the National Enquirer, Williams was such a “train wreck” that producers were frantically searching for a replacement. Network executives were looking at Nick Cannon and Jerry O’ Connell as possible replacements after Williams slurred Adele’s name. A source said, “Wendy’s a mess, and it remains to be seen how long producers will be able to put up with her problems before they decide to pull the plug!” Williams program went on hiatus after her mother died, but she returned. Williams has weathered worse controversies, so this story didn’t have a leg to stand on.

Williams’ Mental Breakdown

The Enquirer was at it again when it claimed Willaims had suffered a mental breakdown. Williams was supposedly spotted “wandering the street” looking for the dry cleaner. Gossip Cop was unable to find any video of this incident. A doctor, who once again hasn’t treated Williams, said “she seems incoherent and in desperate need of professional care.” If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times: if a doctor hasn’t treated a patient then it’s only speculation. Since the tabloid described her as “wacky” and “daffy,” it was impossible to take this seriously.

In Need Of A Diaper?

In a really bizarre story, the Enquirer claimed that Willaims’ friends were urging her to wear a diaper on the air. Williams was caught passing gas on the air, and the tabloid had a field day. It claimed this flatulence was ruining her love life, and she needed adult diapers if she wanted to stay on the air. In a word, this was a stupid story. It consisted of nothing but pot-shots. Cmon Enquirer, do better.

