Wendy Williams, Gary Owen In A Hot New Romance After ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Interview?

Wendy Williams and comedian Gary Owen have sparked romance rumors after the two were spotted out on an apparent dinner date. This alleged date comes on the tail of the two’s chemistry-laden interview on the Wendy Williams Show, which caught the attention of Owen’s estranged wife, Kenya Duke. Duke and Owen are currently embroiled in an ongoing bitter divorce battle, which Owen discussed at length with Williams on her talk show.

Wendy Williams Lays The Charm On Thick For Gary Owen

The sparks were definitely flying between Wendy Williams and Gary Owen during his recent visit to the Wendy Williams Show. Even during her introduction for the comedian, Williams was already putting on a playfully sultry voice and seductively arranging herself on the couch as Owen walked out on set. She fluttered her eyelashes and fiddled with the hem of her skirt, no doubt trying to tempt Owen into checking out her admittedly nice legs.

Not one to beat around the bush, Williams boldly asked Owen where he lived and after he answered that he lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, Williams flirtatiously asked how much time he spent in New York. The stress of a long-distance relationship was what ended the romance between Williams and the man she was previously attached to, so it makes sense that Williams would get the hard questions out of the way first.

Williams then reminded Owen that they’d both appeared in the film Think Like A Man, though they were both married to other people at the time. Williams confessed that she’d had her eye on him way back then, even though she was still married to her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

This Attraction’s Been Around For A Long Time

“I’m married at that time,” Williams offered as an explanation for her attraction to Owen. “I’m not dead,” she added to a clearly flustered Owen. He responded that he was surprised that he factored in on her radar considering all the other attractive men in the film, but Williams insisted that he “stuck out” to her, which caused a stir in the audience.

The two then moved on to discuss Owen’s ongoing divorce with his wife of 17 years Kenya Duke. Owen clarified that he’s not a “deadbeat dad” as Duke had accused him of being, noting that the former couple share three children who are now all adults.

Williams, switching at neck-breaking speed from flirtatious host to sharp gossip hound, asked Owen what went wrong in the marriage and quickly followed that question up with a demand to know if Owen or Duke had cheated in the relationship.

Owen insisted that he had been silent for a long time about the divorce and the issues in his marriage and that his lawyer had advised him to keep his silence. However, he added, “There’s a big twist in my divorce, that I can’t talk about, but it’s a doozy. I can’t speak on it yet, but it’s big. It changed the dynamic of the whole divorce.”

Williams quickly asked, “Did you have a baby with another woman?” Naturally this would be a dealbreaker for Williams, since that’s exactly how her marriage to Hunter fell apart.

Owen aggressively denied the question, nearly shouting, “NO! Nothing like that! It’s not scandalous.” The discussion then moved on to Owen’s soon-to-be ex-wife, who had made several public comments about the divorce. “I wanted to keep it private, but I guess she…” Owen trailed off suggestively. Owen had been accused by Duke of cheating on her with Claudia Jordan, an accusation which Owen denied to Williams.

Owen’s Estranged Wife Responds

All that in-depth discussion about their divorce clearly rubbed Duke the wrong way, and she responded to the interview on her Instagram page. She posted a long message that read, in part, “I was shocked you spent most of your time talking about me, the divorce, son and daughter…You could have shut it down real quick with ‘that’s my past, I am focused on my future’ why didn’t you?”

Obviously, the reaction of his ex-wife is just about the furthest thing from Gary Owen’s mind at the moment, since he and Wendy Williams went on what appeared to be a dinner date after their interview. The two were spotted at the reopening of Scotto’s in New York City, which neither has publicly admitted to nor said anymore about.

Judging from Williams’ demeanor on her talk show, she likely wouldn’t mind going on a few more dates with Owen, who seemed to be at least slightly tickled by her apparent interest in him. Williams has made it clear that she’s looking for a new love interest in her life, as evidenced by the ongoing Date Wendy segment on the show. It seems like she really hit it off with Owen, so only time will tell if the two of them will become romantically entangled. We’ve got our fingers crossed.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘On Verge Of Total Breakdown’ After ‘Huge Fights’ With Meghan Markle?



8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day



Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘Saved Their Marriage’ After Cops Called To Their Home?



Khloe Kardashian Blames Kris Jenner For ‘Tricking’ Her Into Taking Back Tristan Thompson?



Christie Brinkley’s Instagram Video Of Daughter Alexa Has Fans Concerned