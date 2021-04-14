Wendy Williams’ Fans Suspicious About Her Strange Instagram Habit

Wendy Williams has an odd habit that fans couldn’t help but notice pop up again and again in the talk show host’s Instagram photos. It’s been happening so often and for so long that some fans have become worried that there might be something wrong.

Who Else Has Noticed This About Wendy Williams’ Pictures?

A glance through the Wendy Williams Show host’s Instagram page will reveal the pattern that has fans confused and concerned. In uploaded clips from the talk show, Wendy Williams looks directly into the camera, but that’s not often been the case in the more personal photos shared to the social media site.

It’s rare to see Williams looking up or directly into the camera in selfies that she shares online. More often than not, she’s looking down, which hides her eyes from the camera. It’s happened so often in recent months that fans have taken notice and commented about the odd photographic tick.

Even we here at Gossip Cop couldn’t help but acknowledge Williams’ little habit in the past, so it makes sense that fans who often visit the TV personality’s social media on a regular basis would notice it, too. “Why you always look down like you are hiding something?” one person wrote.

In another photo, where Williams was also looking down and her blonde wig looked a bit disheveled, a fan commented, “Wendy love…why do you look down in pics all the time…and try to have hair pic ready?” These sorts of comments were sprinkled in among more supportive ones, but there were a high number of people questioning why Williams almost never posted photos of herself looking up.

There have been grim rumors in the tabloids over the last year that claimed Wendy Williams was suffering from a number of health maladies. Gossip Cop looked into many of these rumors but could find no truth to them. More than likely, these tall tales were just cruel lies made up to trick people into reading these shady magazines.

