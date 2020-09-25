Weirdest Rumors Surrounding Prince Andrew

Queen Orders Hit On Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in connection to the Epstein scandal, so Globe used the arrest and just ran with it. Out of fear that she would implicate Prince Andrew and bring the royal family down, the tabloid reported “top-secret phone intercepts indicating Queen Elizabeth,” or someone else at that high level, “has ordered a hit” on Maxwell to protect the royal family. This is the stuff of James Bond movies, and MI6 even comes up, as apparently the phone transcripts “seem to reveal a hit team from Britain’s MI6 agency has been green-lighted to silence Ghislaine.” We’d say you can’t make this up but Globe did. Yeah, this is indefensibly dumb and never should’ve been printed.