Weirdest Rumors About Prince George

In the background of the photo, in the window of a nearby house, the publication circled what looked to be a man leaning out the window. This, the outlet proclaimed, was an ISIS sniper determined to end young Prince George’s life. Or was it a police officer stationed at the window to look over the young royal? It was hard to tell from the article, since both options were mentioned with equal sincerity, with the tabloid flip-flopping between them. The reason why it was so hard for the article to determine whether there was a sniper or a police officer in the window was because they made it all up.