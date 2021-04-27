‘Wedding Bells’ For Christina Aguilera And Matthew Rutler?

Are Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler preparing for a wedding? The couple has been engaged since 2014, and one outlet reports that they’re finally tying the knot. Gossip Cop investigates.

Christina Aguilera Ready For A Wedding?

According to OK!, Aguilera and Rutler will finally make things official soon. A “pal” of the couple says Aguilera “has always said they didn’t need to get married to be happy, but they’ve finally warmed up to the idea.” The two are planning an intimate beach wedding in Malibu.

The plan is for Aguilera to sing for a small group of celebrity friends. The insider source says, “She’ll forgo the traditional white gown for something pink and custom-made.” Aguilera also “would love to have another baby,” the pal contents. The article concludes with the source saying Aguilera and Rutler “can’t wait for this exciting next chapter.”

Is Christina Aguilera Marrying Matthew Rutler?

This story relies on the testimony of a single “friend” for the entire tall tale. Real friends of Aguilera, especially those that would know plans as personal as the dress and reception plans, would never talk to an outlet like OK!. It’s impossible to trust this claim, so Gossip Cop can easily cast the story aside.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler are still in love. On Valentine’s Day, Aguilera posted a lengthy tribute to her fiance on Instagram. This would’ve been as good a time as any to announce a wedding, but no announcement came.

Will Aguilera and Rutler eventually get married? Who knows! Gossip Cop wouldn’t be surprised if they got married or pulled a Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. If they do get married, you can expect numerous legitimate outlets to have the scoop, but never a source like OK!.

The Malibu Wedding Is Popular

Tabloids constantly promote weddings that don’t happen, and for whatever reason Malibu is usually the location. This very tabloid claimed Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant would have an intimate Malibu wedding. Its sister magazine Star said that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, were planning dream Malibu weddings. This just shows how generic and trope-filled these stories really are.

Gossip Cop already debunked this outlet back in 2017 for claiming that Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler were already married. As you can see, this is a common story with little substance to it. This wedding claim was false in 2017, and it’s still false now. Aguilera and Rutler are still together, but they’re still unwed.

